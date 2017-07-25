Fitch Rates Andbank's Inaugural EUR100m Covered Bonds 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Andorra Capital Agricol Reig, B.V. - Mortgage Covered Bonds here MADRID/LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Andorra Capital Agricol Reig, B.V.'s (Andbank NL) mortgage covered bonds a final rating of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The floating-rate soft-bullet EUR100 million bond with a five-year maturity and a 12-month maturity extension is the first issued under Andbank NL's EUR500 million covered bond programme and is also the first covered bond to be rated by Fitch in Andorra. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB+' rating is based on the 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Andbank NL's parent, Andorra Banc Agricol Reig S.A. (Andbank), which acts as reference IDR, and a recovery uplift of one notch. Fitch relies on the 90% contractual maximum asset percentage (AP), which is also the breakeven AP for the rating. The 90% breakeven AP corresponds to a breakeven over-collateralisation of 11.1%. The Stable Outlook on the covered bond rating mirrors that on the parent's IDR. Fitch rates the covered bonds based on a limited rating uplift approach given the insufficient Andorran market performance information available to develop credit assumptions and perform a full asset analysis. For this reason Fitch has not assigned a payment continuity uplift (PCU) and limits the instrument's recovery uplift to one notch. The data was sufficient despite limitations to allow Fitch to conduct a broad asset analysis and estimate recovery prospects. The cover assets originated by Andbank have been transferred by means of a true-sale to a bankruptcy-remote Irish special-purpose vehicle (SPV). Fitch considers that the cover assets are sufficiently ring-fenced from the rest of Andbank's balance sheet as this transfer is valid under the laws of Andorra and the Netherlands. The covered bondholders benefit from dual recourse. The obligations of the issuer are guaranteed by the parent bank, Andbank, on first recourse. The second recourse comes from a guarantee by an Irish SPV, secured by rights to Andorran mortgages. Andbank NL's obligations are secured by the issuer's interests under an intercompany loan granted to Andbank to lend on the proceeds of the issuance, while Andbank's guarantee is secured by its interests under an intercompany loan and subordinated credit facility granted to the SPV for the purpose of funding the initial and subsequent purchase of assets, respectively. We have assigned an IDR uplift of zero notches. Secured debt is exempt from bail-in as per Andorran bank resolution law and it is Fitch's view that the security arrangements enable this to extend to the covered bonds. However, Fitch believes there is a risk that the cover pool could be enforced in a bank resolution scenario. We do not have sufficient clarity on the ability of the bank to maintain payments on the bonds in this scenario as there is no lender of last resort in Andorra and the bank only has limited access to European Central Bank liquidity through small European subsidiaries. Under Andbank NL's covered bond programme it can issue hard- and soft-bullet covered bonds. The covered bonds are secured by a dynamic cover pool, which as of April 2017 amounted to EUR177.3 million, consisting of 1,755 prime first ranking residential mortgage loans, granted to Andorran residents. Additional assets will be purchased from Andbank by the SPV with the aim to maintain the maximum contractual level of AP. All assets and covered bonds are euro-denominated. CRITERIA VARIATION Fitch has applied a variation from its Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, which describes the agency's approach to assigning and maintaining covered bonds ratings that are higher than the relevant sovereign's Local-Currency IDR (LC IDR) or the Country Ceiling. Given that no limit above the LC IDR exists for Andorra and that the covered bonds under this programme are rated above Andorra's LC IDR, Fitch has considered a relative assessment with the limits set in other countries and concluded that the limit above the sovereign LC IDR would be four notches. This is based on the analysis of macroeconomic risks, the strength of the legal system and the intrinsic strength of Andorran banks. Had this variation not been applied, the bond rating would be capped at 'BBB'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Andorra Capital Agricol Reig, B.V.'s (Andbank NL) covered bonds are directly vulnerable to changes to the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of parent Andorra Banc Agricol Reig, S.A. (Andbank, BBB/Stable) which acts as the reference IDR. Given Fitch's application of the limited rating uplift approach, the rating of the covered bonds is directly linked to Andbank's Long-Term IDR. The programme is also sensitive to obligor concentration risk, exposure to mortgage loans for which property title by the borrower is not absolute and/or to the level of employee loans which Fitch believes are relevant to the covered bond rating. If the combined exposure to these risks is material, recovery expectations could be undermined. In this event the covered bond rating would be equalised to that of senior debt. Contact: Primary Analyst Beatriz Gomez Analyst +34 91 702 5775 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Plaza Colon 2, Torre II 28046 Madrid Secondary Analyst Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 8408 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 40 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 