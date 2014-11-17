(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Anima Re A IC
Limited's (Anima Re) proposed EUR55m value of business in-force
(ViF)
transaction an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to the information already received.
Fitch has also affirmed Luxembourg-based ATLANTICLUX
Lebensversicherung S.A.'s
(ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and
ATL's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on ATL's
ratings are Stable.
At the same time Fitch has affirmed ATL's SQ ReVita ViF
transaction and its
Salam III Sukuk (Islamic bond) programme at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of ATL's ratings reflects the insurer's track
record of strong
profitability, low investment risk and strong capital position.
These positive
rating factors are partly offset by ATL's dependence on
unit-linked products and
its fairly small size.
The proposed Anima Re notes, as well as the existing SQ ReVita
notes and Salam
III Sukuk programme, are rated at the same level as ATL's IDR.
This is because
despite their structured features, Fitch treats these
transactions as
effectively having the same credit characteristics as a senior
unsecured
corporate obligation of ATL. This is due to their partly
recourse nature, and
what Fitch views as a lack of bankruptcy remoteness in the
structures.
Anima Re is a newly established incorporated cell of Anima Re
ICC Limited
incorporated under The Company (Guernsey) Law 2008 that has been
set up
specifically to issue the ViF notes. The cell acts as a
"transformer vehicle" in
this transaction and will enter into a reinsurance contract with
ATL. Through
this reinsurance contract, ATL will cede one third of the
remaining mortality
risk of a German block of business policies and around 55% of
the remaining
mortality risk of a French block of business policies to Anima
Re and part of
the lapse risk from a designated block of existing French and
German insurance
policies. A retrocession contract will be set up between Anima
Re and Partner
Reinsurance Europe Ltd (IFS AA-/Stable) for all mortality risk
in the designated
portfolio, therefore leaving Anima Re with only lapse risk.
Proceeds from the transaction will be used by ATL to pay back
existing financing
of acquisition costs covered by a factoring agreement with its
parent FWU AG and
to finance market development activities together with FWU AG.
The Anima Re
transaction will have no material impact on ATL's credit
fundamentals such as
financial leverage or capitalisation. Fitch views positively the
further
diversification of ATL's financing of acquisition costs, which
is currently very
reliant on the factoring agreement with FWU AG.
However, the transaction will increase ATL's total financing
commitments (TFC)
to total available capital ratio to an estimated 2.3x, from 1.3x
at end-1H14.
Although this is a high ratio, it is not currently affecting
ATL's ratings, as
ATL's ViF notes are paid back through acquisition fees included
in the insurance
premiums of the designated blocks of business policies and
because of the
provisions included in ATL's contractual agreements with its
distribution
partners, which significantly reduce the insurer's credit risk
arising from
lapses.
ATL's TFC ratio will increase further if and when Salam III's
third and final
tranche of USD40m is issued in 1H15. However, Fitch does not
expect the TFC
ratio to exceed 2.5x (the trigger level for a potential
downgrade) for a
sustained period as retained earnings and planned repayments of
the existing
notes will help reduce the TFC ratio.
Fitch views ATL's bottom-line profitability as strong. Despite
its
cost-intensive distribution channels ATL achieved annualised
return on assets
(RoA) of 0.8% in 1H14 (FY13: 1.08%; FY12: 0.56%) and has
continually reported
RoAs of more than 0.5% since 2007. ATL's fee income, and hence
earnings, depend
on the market value of assets under management (AuM), which
increased to EUR543m
at end-1H14 from EUR526m at end-2013, supporting the company's
earnings
prospects.
ATL faces only limited direct investment risks as policyholders
or other
external parties providing guarantees offered within ATL's
products bear the
risk of falling equity markets. The remaining mortality and
disability risks are
largely reinsured.
ATL's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score was 'Extremely
Strong' based on
year-end 2013 financials. This view is also supported by the
company's
regulatory solvency ratio of 236% at end-1H14 (end-2013: 214%).
The quality of
capital is also good, as ATL does not rely on subordinated debt.
Fitch expects
that ATL will maintain its strong solvency levels and will
continue to upstream
only moderate dividends to its parent companies FWU AG and VHV.
In 1H14, ATL's
shareholders used EUR14.9m of retained earnings to increase the
company's
paid-in capital. Fitch views this as positive as it improves the
quality of
ATL's capital by reducing the distributable proportion.
For the first nine months of 2014 ATL reported gross written
premiums (GWP) of
EUR99.9m (9M13: EUR96.1m) and new business volume of EUR471.1m
(9M13: EUR439m).
ATL's strong new business growth of 8% in 2013 compares
favourably with the
German life insurance market, which reported a 11.6% decline of
new business
volume in 2013, and shows the benefits of ATL's diversification
by geography.
ATL offers unit-linked and annuity products in France, Germany,
Spain and Italy.
The company had total assets of EUR632.5m at end-1H14, and is
owned by FWU AG
(74.9%) and VHV (25.1%). FWU AG is owned by Management Forum
International GmbH,
Muenchen (10%), a holding-company owned by the Dirrheimer
family, Dr Manfred
Dirrheimer (85%) and SwissRe Europe S.A. (5%), and VHV is a
medium-sized German
insurance group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of ATL's ratings is unlikely in the medium term, due
to the insurer's
fairly small size. However, over the longer term key ratings
triggers for an
upgrade include significant improvements in the company's
franchise and scale,
with levels of both GWP and capitalisation maintained or
increased.
A significant and sustained deterioration in profitability
resulting in a ROA
below 0.4% over a prolonged period could result in a downgrade.
Additionally, an
increase in the TFC ratio to more than 2.5x could lead to a
downgrade.
