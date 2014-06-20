(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 20 (Fitch) 20 June 2014: Fitch Ratings has assigned
a rating of
'A+' to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited's (ANZ,
AA-/Stable)
AUD750m Basel-III compliant Tier 2 instrument, due to settle on
25 June 2014.
The direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations will be
issued under ANZ's
Australian Dollar Debt Issuance Program. Final maturity is 25
June 2024,
although ANZ can redeem the instruments on any interest payment
date on or after
25 June 2019 with the prior written approval of the Australian
Prudential
Regulation Authority (APRA).
The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as
regulatory Tier 2
capital for the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES
The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated
one notch below
ANZ's Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-' to reflect its
below-average recovery
prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes
would convert to
equity in part or in full should APRA deem that without the
conversion or
without a public sector capital injection, ANZ were non-viable.
The notes would
be written off in part or in full were if ANZ were unable to
convert the notes
to equity within five business days of the trigger event date.
No additional notching from the VR for non-performance is
applied as the VR
already captures the point of non-viability.
Under Fitch's methodology, the instrument does not qualify for
any equity
credit.
ANZ's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect the bank's VR (see Rating Action Commentary
dated 17 June
2014).
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
