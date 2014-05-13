(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned a
'AA-(emr)' rating to
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited's (ANZ;
AA-/Stable) 8 Year NZD
Equity Index Linked Notes (ISIN: XS0946634077). ANZ's other
ratings are
unaffected by this action.
The notes are 100% principal-protected. Coupon payments are
linked to the
performance of the KOSPI 200. The 'emr' (excluding market risk)
modifier
reflects that the rating does not incorporate the market risk
attached to the
size of the coupon payments on the notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is aligned with ANZ's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of ANZ. Any
change in ANZ's Long-Term IDR will be reflected in the rating of
the notes. For
more details on ANZ's rating sensitivities, see 'Fitch Affirms
Australia's Big
Four Banks' dated 23 October 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
