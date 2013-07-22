(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia and
New Zealand
Banking Group Limited's (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2013-3
issue of EUR150m
mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The Outlook is Stable.
The fixed-rate
bonds are due in January 2029 and benefit from a 12-month
extendable maturity.
This brings the total issuance from ANZ's covered bond programme
to AUD11.05bn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and an asset percentage
(AP) of 87%,
which is equal to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating,
supporting a 'AA'
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA'
rating after giving
credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects
the Stable
Outlook on ANZ's IDR.
The D-Cap's main driver is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and
systemic risk. This is mainly driven by a weak pre-maturity test
for the
programme's hard bullet maturity bonds, which allows for a
mandatory six-month
asset sale period prior to a scheduled hard bullet covered bond
maturity. Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in
Australia to be 12
months in a stressed market scenario. The D-Cap of 2, when
combined with the
institution's IDR and recovery uplift, continues to support a
'AAA' rating on
the covered bonds.
As of 31 May 2013, the cover pool consisted of 52,747 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD15.1bn. The portfolio is wholly made
up of full
documentation loans which have a weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio of
64.2%, and a weighted average seasoning of 19.7 months. The
cover pool is
comprised of: floating-rate loans 92.2%; fixed-rate loans 7.8%;
and interest
only loans 27.8%. The mortgage portfolio is geographically
distributed across
Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in
Victoria (33.6%)
and New South Wales (29.1%).
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 9%, and a weighted average
recovery rate of
53.1%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its
Australian
residential mortgage criteria.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets at 16.5 years, and of the liabilities at 4.4 years.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the
issuer's Long-Term
IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap falls by
more than one
category; or if the programme's AP rises above the breakeven AP
of 87%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch
that not all
relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated bonds is
public.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
September 2012;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 3 August 2012; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - Australia',
dated 3 August 2012; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013; and 'Global
Criteria for Lender's
Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 7 September 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€” Australia
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress Addendum â€“
Effective 14 November 2012 to 3 June 2013
here
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.