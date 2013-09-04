(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited's (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series
2013-5 issue of
EUR1bn mortgage covered bonds due in September 2018, with a
12-month extendable
maturity, a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings
the total
issuance from ANZ's covered bond programme to AUD13.25bn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and an asset percentage
(AP) of 87%,
which is equal to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating,
supporting a 'AA'
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA'
rating after giving
credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects
the Stable
Outlook on ANZ's IDR.
The D-Cap's main driver is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and
systemic risk. This is mainly driven by a weak pre-maturity test
for the
programme's hard bullet maturity bonds, which allows for a
mandatory six-month
asset sale period prior to a scheduled hard bullet covered bond
maturity. Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in
Australia to be 12
months in a stressed market scenario. The D-Cap of 2, when
combined with the
institution's IDR and recovery uplift, continues to support a
'AAA' rating on
the covered bonds.
As of July 2013, the cover pool consisted of 54,433 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD15.7bn. The portfolio is wholly made
up of full
documentation loans which have a weighted average (WA) current
loan-to-value
ratio of 64.3%, a Fitch calculated WA indexed current
loan-to-value ratio of
64.8% and a weighted average seasoning of 20 months. The cover
pool is comprised
of: floating-rate loans 91.7%; fixed-rate loans 8.3%; and
interest only loans
27.7%. The mortgage portfolio is geographically distributed
across Australia's
states, with the largest concentrations being in Victoria
(33.6%) and New South
Wales (28.9%).
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 9.2%, and a weighted average
recovery rate
of 60.4%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its
Australian
residential mortgage criteria.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average
residual life of
the assets at 17.4 years, and of the liabilities at 4.8 years.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the
issuer's Long-Term
IDR were to be downgraded by two or more notches; the D-Cap fell
by more than
one category; or if the programme's AP rose above the breakeven
AP of 87%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch
that not all
relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated bonds is
public.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
September 2012;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum - Australia',
dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.