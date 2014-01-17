(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned China Aoyuan
Property Group Limited's (Aoyuan; B+/Stable) USD300million
11.25% senior
unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of 'B+'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 10 January 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Business Scale: Aoyuan's contracted sales rose 91% in
2013 to CNY10bn ,
mainly because of its strong execution and an increase in
properties ready for
sale. The larger business scale provides the company a more
stable cash flow,
cost benefits, and offers it more choices in land acquisitions,
which further
strengthen its credit profile.
Retail Property Exposure: In order to raise sales and
profitability, the company
complements core residential property sales with retail
properties and offices,
which in total contributed to 26% of total contracted sales in
2013. Aoyuan's
retail property is typically located on the first several floors
of the
residential blocks in most of its projects. While retail
properties are selling
at a healthy pace currently, Fitch believes retail properties
are more cyclical
than residential properties and any further increase in the
share of retail
properties in Aoyuan's contracted sales may raise its business
risk.
Substantial Land Banking: The company in 2013 entered into land
acquisition
contracts that could yield around 2.1m square metres of gross
floor area for
CNY4.7bn of land premiums at average land cost of about CNY2,200
per sqm for the
land. While the land premiums seem substantial, Fitch expects
Aoyuan's liquidity
and leverage to remain healthy, with the ratio of net debt to
adjusted inventory
likely to end 2013 at 35%, supported by its continued growth in
sales and
proceeds from the disposal of its Beijing project.
Limited Geographic Diversification: Around 60% of contracted
sales in the first
ten months of 2013 were from Guangdong province in southern
China, where
competition remains intense. This limits Aoyuan's profitability
and exposes the
company to the uncertainties of local policy and the local
economy. It has
successfully replicated its business model in other provinces
and Fitch expects
the proportion of sales outside Guangdong to slowly increase in
the next 24
months.
Substantial SG&A Suppresses Margin: Aoyuan's EBITDA margin was
only 16% in 2012,
substantially narrowed by selling, general and administrative
(SG&A) expenses
from the gross profit margin of 31%. However, its expanding
scale will bring
some economies - the ratio of SG&A costs to revenue fell to 7%
in 1H13 from 11%
in 1H12. Fitch expects Aoyuan's EBITDA margin to improve to
above 20% over the
next 12 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Contracted sales falling below CNY8bn, or the ratio of
contracted sales to
total debt falling below 1x (2012:1.1x ) on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margin in 2013 declining to 15% or lower
- Net debt to adjusted net inventory rising towards 40% on a
sustained basis
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash-flow
turnover business
model
- Proportion of contracted sales from retail properties rising
above one third
of its total contracted sales
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Successful execution of expansion strategy for the next two to
three years,
with contracted sales rising to more than CNY15bn a year, and
EBITDA margin
increasing to over 25% on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Effective from 8 August 2012 - 5
August 2013
here
Rating Chinese Homebuilders
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
