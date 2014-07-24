(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Arqiva PP Financing's new US private placement (USPP) GBP300m Series 3 guaranteed secured floating-rate senior notes a 'BBB' final rating. The Outlook is Negative, in line with the existing pari-passu-ranking whole business securitisation (WBS) bonds issued by both Arqiva Financing plc and Arqiva PP Financing. Fitch has also affirmed Arqiva Financing plc's and Arqiva PP Financing's existing WBS bonds at 'BBB' with Negative Outlook, and Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc's high-yield (HY) bonds at 'B-' with Stable Outlook. On 30 June 2014, Arqiva also raised GBP190m through a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) which ranks pari-passu with the previously issued institutional term loan (ITL), the secured Finco/senior borrower loans and the WBS issuer/senior borrower loans. The proceeds were used to prepay the remaining GBP57.5m of Finco term loan A and, together with the Series 3 bonds, to partially prepay GBP353.5m of the GBP786m Finco term loan B. The redemption of the Finco term loan A removes the associated cash sweep feature, which would have otherwise been triggered in June 2015. The senior debt's resulting amortisation profile is therefore more back-ended. The next cash sweep trigger date associated with the remaining Finco term loan B is in June 2017. Fitch expects Arqiva will refinance the remaining term loan prior to that date with the issuance of additional WBS bonds. An accretion pay-down on the index-linked swaps of about GBP100 is expected in June 2015. Fitch believes that this will be paid through free cash flow generation with any shortfall to be covered by drawings on the capex facility. Arqiva's operations consist of its ownership of UK's terrestrial TV & radio broadcasting infrastructure, wireless towers and satellite transmission services. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the 'BBB' senior debt and the assignment of 'BBB' rating to the Series 3 bonds reflect the fairly solid synthetic Fitch base case free cash flow debt service coverage ratios (FCF DSCRs), notably on a 20-year basis at 1.7x. This is combined with fairly swift deleveraging with net senior debt-to-EBITDA expected to reach 2.8x in year 10 and 0.5x in year 15 under Fitch's base case. The Negative Outlook on the instruments is underpinned primarily by the current negative trend in Arqiva's operational performance compared with projections, and a more back-ended amortisation profile driven by the recently issued EIB loan and the new Series 3 bonds. The Negative Outlook also reflects the reduced headroom for any further operational underperformance compared with Fitch's base case. Fitch expects EBITDA to fall 2.5% to GBP406m in FY14 (year-end June) and to underperform the agency's previous base case by around 6% in FY15. The underperformance is mostly due to lower-than- expected pricing for digital platform channels (in addition to delays in the number of channels sold) and weaknesses in the satellite business. As a result, Fitch revised down its base case EBITDA by 4.5% on a cumulative basis (or GBP20m per annum). This adjustment reflects some permanent changes in the digital platform business (around GBP15m per annum) and satellite business (GBP5m per annum). Arqiva had continuously grown its EBITDA until FY13 at a 5-year CAGR of 7.7% with a peak of GBP416.6m (up year-on-year by 3.8%), despite a challenging economic environment. During this period, EBITDA margin also improved significantly to 50.8% in FY13 from 37.9% in FY08. Under Fitch's revised base case we expect EBITDA growth until FY18 at a five-year CAGR of over 4% and thereafter a gradual decline of over 2% per annum on average, reflecting some stresses in satellite and radio revenues in the medium term with low single digit growth, and below-inflation increases in revenues for both the digital platform and wireless towers divisions (with nominal stresses at renewal of key contracts). The junior net debt leverage remains commensurate with a 'B-' rating, improving under Fitch's base case (assuming a refinancing scenario) to 6.75x in 2020 (at maturity of the HY notes) from around 7.3x in FY14, only marginally mitigating refinancing risk. The junior debt therefore remains highly speculative as it is also deeply subordinated and exposed to dividends pay-out disruptions from the WBS group (which could trigger their default). The transaction continues to benefit from strong structural features, especially for the senior debt, including a solid security package, a full suite of performance-related cash lock-up triggers, and untypical cash sweep mechanisms (notably for the remaining Finco term loans, the Series 2013-1a and 2014-1 notes, and the recent ITL and EIB loan, which are features not usually seen in UK WBS transactions with the exception of CPUK Finance Ltd). The transaction's structure also differs from typical WBS transactions in that the debt-issuing vehicles are not orphan SPVs. However, given structural protections in the transaction's legal documentation, the potential conflicts of interest (due to the non-orphan status of the SPVs and their Directors also being Directors of other group companies) are deemed remote and consistent with the notes' ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES An unforeseen change in regulation (by Ofcom) with regard to any changes in its pricing formulas (for DTT or radio broadcasting), licensing costs (e.g. AIP) or even spectrum allocations could hit Arqiva's future cash flow and impact the ratings. The risk of alternative and emerging technologies (such as IPTV) could threaten Arqiva's revenues either through technology obsolescence risk and/or lower ad-pool available to linear TV content providers. This risk is currently mitigated by the potentially fast deleveraging of the transaction (assuming cash sweep amortisation) and the long-term contracts securing significant revenues. As suggested by the Negative Outlook, any further signs of deterioration in performance against Fitch's base case may lead to a downgrade. SUMMARY OF CREDIT The transactions are the refinancing of senior and junior bank debt of Arqiva Financing No.1 and No. 2 Limited through the issuance of around GBP1,612.5m of WBS notes, GBP180m of ITL and GBP190m of EIB loan, plus around GBP353.5m of Finco term loans (the underlying WBS issuer/senior borrower loans ranking pari-passu with the underlying secured Finco/senior borrower loans, the ITL and EIB loan), and GBP600m of structurally subordinated HY notes. The remaining Finco term loans are expected to be refinanced under the WBS programme. Arqiva benefits from typically secured long-term contracts with customers of mainly strong credit profile, and high barriers to entry with monopolistic positions in key communications infrastructure segments notably in UK DTT and radio broadcasting, all under the regulation of UK-based Ofcom, and a strong position in the wireless towers sector with a 25% market share. The rating actions are as follows: Arqiva Financing plc (WBS issuer): GBP164m 5.34% Series 2014-1 notes due 2037: affirmed at 'BBB', Negative Outlook GBP350m 4.04% Series 2013-1a notes due 2035: affirmed at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook GBP400m 4.882% Series 2013-1b notes due 2032: affirmed at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook Arqiva PP Financing plc (WBS issuer - US Private Placement (USPP)): USD358m (GBP235.5m equivalent) Series 1 guaranteed secured senior notes (WBS) due 2025: affirmed at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook GBP163m Series 2 guaranteed secured senior notes (WBS) due 2025: affirmed at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook GBP300m Series 3 guaranteed secured senior notes (WBS) bonds due 2029: assigned 'BBB', Negative Outlook Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc (HY issuer): GBP600m 9.5% senior notes due 2020: affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook Contact: Primary Analyst Julian Dupont Director +44 20 3530 1138 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stefan Baatz Senior Director +44 20 3530 1134 Committee Chairperson Olivier Delfour Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 21 Media Relations: Magdalena Abalos, Santiago, Tel: +562-24993304, Email: magdalena.abalos@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' dated 11 July 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations', dated 22 July 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 