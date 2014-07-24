(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Arqiva PP
Financing's new US
private placement (USPP) GBP300m Series 3 guaranteed secured
floating-rate
senior notes a 'BBB' final rating. The Outlook is Negative, in
line with the
existing pari-passu-ranking whole business securitisation (WBS)
bonds issued by
both Arqiva Financing plc and Arqiva PP Financing.
Fitch has also affirmed Arqiva Financing plc's and Arqiva PP
Financing's
existing WBS bonds at 'BBB' with Negative Outlook, and Arqiva
Broadcast Finance
plc's high-yield (HY) bonds at 'B-' with Stable Outlook.
On 30 June 2014, Arqiva also raised GBP190m through a loan from
the European
Investment Bank (EIB) which ranks pari-passu with the previously
issued
institutional term loan (ITL), the secured Finco/senior borrower
loans and the
WBS issuer/senior borrower loans. The proceeds were used to
prepay the remaining
GBP57.5m of Finco term loan A and, together with the Series 3
bonds, to
partially prepay GBP353.5m of the GBP786m Finco term loan B.
The redemption of the Finco term loan A removes the associated
cash sweep
feature, which would have otherwise been triggered in June 2015.
The senior
debt's resulting amortisation profile is therefore more
back-ended. The next
cash sweep trigger date associated with the remaining Finco term
loan B is in
June 2017. Fitch expects Arqiva will refinance the remaining
term loan prior to
that date with the issuance of additional WBS bonds. An
accretion pay-down on
the index-linked swaps of about GBP100 is expected in June 2015.
Fitch believes
that this will be paid through free cash flow generation with
any shortfall to
be covered by drawings on the capex facility.
Arqiva's operations consist of its ownership of UK's terrestrial
TV & radio
broadcasting infrastructure, wireless towers and satellite
transmission
services.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the 'BBB' senior debt and the assignment of
'BBB' rating to
the Series 3 bonds reflect the fairly solid synthetic Fitch base
case free cash
flow debt service coverage ratios (FCF DSCRs), notably on a
20-year basis at
1.7x. This is combined with fairly swift deleveraging with net
senior
debt-to-EBITDA expected to reach 2.8x in year 10 and 0.5x in
year 15 under
Fitch's base case.
The Negative Outlook on the instruments is underpinned primarily
by the current
negative trend in Arqiva's operational performance compared with
projections,
and a more back-ended amortisation profile driven by the
recently issued EIB
loan and the new Series 3 bonds. The Negative Outlook also
reflects the reduced
headroom for any further operational underperformance compared
with Fitch's base
case.
Fitch expects EBITDA to fall 2.5% to GBP406m in FY14 (year-end
June) and to
underperform the agency's previous base case by around 6% in
FY15. The
underperformance is mostly due to lower-than- expected pricing
for digital
platform channels (in addition to delays in the number of
channels sold) and
weaknesses in the satellite business. As a result, Fitch revised
down its base
case EBITDA by 4.5% on a cumulative basis (or GBP20m per annum).
This adjustment
reflects some permanent changes in the digital platform business
(around GBP15m
per annum) and satellite business (GBP5m per annum).
Arqiva had continuously grown its EBITDA until FY13 at a 5-year
CAGR of 7.7%
with a peak of GBP416.6m (up year-on-year by 3.8%), despite a
challenging
economic environment. During this period, EBITDA margin also
improved
significantly to 50.8% in FY13 from 37.9% in FY08. Under Fitch's
revised base
case we expect EBITDA growth until FY18 at a five-year CAGR of
over 4% and
thereafter a gradual decline of over 2% per annum on average,
reflecting some
stresses in satellite and radio revenues in the medium term with
low single
digit growth, and below-inflation increases in revenues for both
the digital
platform and wireless towers divisions (with nominal stresses at
renewal of key
contracts).
The junior net debt leverage remains commensurate with a 'B-'
rating, improving
under Fitch's base case (assuming a refinancing scenario) to
6.75x in 2020 (at
maturity of the HY notes) from around 7.3x in FY14, only
marginally mitigating
refinancing risk. The junior debt therefore remains highly
speculative as it is
also deeply subordinated and exposed to dividends pay-out
disruptions from the
WBS group (which could trigger their default).
The transaction continues to benefit from strong structural
features, especially
for the senior debt, including a solid security package, a full
suite of
performance-related cash lock-up triggers, and untypical cash
sweep mechanisms
(notably for the remaining Finco term loans, the Series 2013-1a
and 2014-1
notes, and the recent ITL and EIB loan, which are features not
usually seen in
UK WBS transactions with the exception of CPUK Finance Ltd).
The transaction's structure also differs from typical WBS
transactions in that
the debt-issuing vehicles are not orphan SPVs. However, given
structural
protections in the transaction's legal documentation, the
potential conflicts of
interest (due to the non-orphan status of the SPVs and their
Directors also
being Directors of other group companies) are deemed remote and
consistent with
the notes' ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unforeseen change in regulation (by Ofcom) with regard to any
changes in its
pricing formulas (for DTT or radio broadcasting), licensing
costs (e.g. AIP) or
even spectrum allocations could hit Arqiva's future cash flow
and impact the
ratings.
The risk of alternative and emerging technologies (such as IPTV)
could threaten
Arqiva's revenues either through technology obsolescence risk
and/or lower
ad-pool available to linear TV content providers. This risk is
currently
mitigated by the potentially fast deleveraging of the
transaction (assuming cash
sweep amortisation) and the long-term contracts securing
significant revenues.
As suggested by the Negative Outlook, any further signs of
deterioration in
performance against Fitch's base case may lead to a downgrade.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT
The transactions are the refinancing of senior and junior bank
debt of Arqiva
Financing No.1 and No. 2 Limited through the issuance of around
GBP1,612.5m of
WBS notes, GBP180m of ITL and GBP190m of EIB loan, plus around
GBP353.5m of
Finco term loans (the underlying WBS issuer/senior borrower
loans ranking
pari-passu with the underlying secured Finco/senior borrower
loans, the ITL and
EIB loan), and GBP600m of structurally subordinated HY notes.
The remaining
Finco term loans are expected to be refinanced under the WBS
programme.
Arqiva benefits from typically secured long-term contracts with
customers of
mainly strong credit profile, and high barriers to entry with
monopolistic
positions in key communications infrastructure segments notably
in UK DTT and
radio broadcasting, all under the regulation of UK-based Ofcom,
and a strong
position in the wireless towers sector with a 25% market share.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arqiva Financing plc (WBS issuer):
GBP164m 5.34% Series 2014-1 notes due 2037: affirmed at 'BBB',
Negative Outlook
GBP350m 4.04% Series 2013-1a notes due 2035: affirmed at 'BBB';
Negative Outlook
GBP400m 4.882% Series 2013-1b notes due 2032: affirmed at 'BBB';
Negative
Outlook
Arqiva PP Financing plc (WBS issuer - US Private Placement
(USPP)):
USD358m (GBP235.5m equivalent) Series 1 guaranteed secured
senior notes (WBS)
due 2025: affirmed at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook
GBP163m Series 2 guaranteed secured senior notes (WBS) due 2025:
affirmed at
'BBB'; Negative Outlook
GBP300m Series 3 guaranteed secured senior notes (WBS) bonds due
2029: assigned
'BBB', Negative Outlook
Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc (HY issuer):
GBP600m 9.5% senior notes due 2020: affirmed at 'B-'; Stable
Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julian Dupont
Director
+44 20 3530 1138
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stefan Baatz
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1134
Committee Chairperson
Olivier Delfour
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 21
Media Relations: Magdalena Abalos, Santiago, Tel: +562-24993304,
Email:
magdalena.abalos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and
Project Finance'
dated 11 July 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business
Securitisations',
dated 22 July 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance
here
Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
