(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF; 'AAA(idn)'/Stable) a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+'. At the same time, the agency assigned ASF's senior unsecured debt programme of up to IDR10trn a National Long-Term (LT) Rating of 'AAA(idn)' and a National Short-Term (ST) Rating of 'F1+(idn)'.

Fitch has also rated ASF's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds, the second tranche to be issued this year under the programme, as follows:

- bonds with maturity of three and four years assigned National LT Rating of 'AAA(idn)', and

- bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National ST Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bond issue will be up to IDR1.8trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bonds and debt programme are rated at the same level as ASF's National LT and ST Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of AFS and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

ASF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong support and commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI).

Fitch's classification of ASF as a core subsidiary of AI captures ASF's strategic importance to the parent's car manufacturing and distributor business in Indonesia. ASF provides direct financing services for buyers who purchase AI's cars, playing an important role in supporting AI's sales.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any significant decline in AI's ownership, performance or support, and weakening of ASF's contribution to AI would exert downward pressure on ASF's ratings.

There is no rating upside as the rating is already at the top of the scale. Any changes in ASF's National LT and ST ratings would affect the issue ratings.