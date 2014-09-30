(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings
to
Indonesia-based PT Astra Sedaya Finance's (ASF; AAA(idn)/Stable)
proposed senior
unsecured bonds, the fourth tranche to be issued this year under
the programme,
as follows:
- bonds with maturity of three years assigned National Long-Term
Rating of
'AAA(idn)'
- bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term
Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bond issue will be up to IDR2.5trn in size and the proceeds
will be used to
support the company's business growth.
'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as ASF's National
Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated
and senior
unsecured obligations of ASF and rank equally with all other
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
ASF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong
support and
commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra International
Tbk (AI).
Fitch's classification of ASF as a core subsidiary of AI
captures ASF's
strategic importance to the parent's car manufacturing and
distributing business
in Indonesia. ASF provides direct financing services for buyers
who purchase
AI's cars, playing an important role in supporting AI's sales.
Fitch expects profitability to remain satisfactory in 2014-2015.
Although credit
costs are likely to be higher, they will remain manageable
thanks to the
company's strong track record of account management. ASF's asset
quality is
expected to remain satisfactory with manageable and relatively
low NPL ratio
compared with other peers. The ratio of non-performing loans (90
days past due)
to total managed receivables remained steady at 0.5% at
end-August 2014 and
end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in ASF's National Long-Term and Short-Term ratings
would affect the
issue ratings.
A drop in contribution by ASF to AI would also be negative for
their ratings. A
significant decline in AI's ownership and deterioration in its
performance or
support would also exert downward pressure on the ratings of
ASF, although Fitch
sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given
the importance of
ASF to AI's core car business. There is no rating upside as the
rating is
already at the top of the scale.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12
December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
