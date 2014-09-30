(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to Indonesia-based PT Astra Sedaya Finance's (ASF; AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bonds, the fourth tranche to be issued this year under the programme, as follows: - bonds with maturity of three years assigned National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bond issue will be up to IDR2.5trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth. 'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as ASF's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of ASF and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. ASF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong support and commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI). Fitch's classification of ASF as a core subsidiary of AI captures ASF's strategic importance to the parent's car manufacturing and distributing business in Indonesia. ASF provides direct financing services for buyers who purchase AI's cars, playing an important role in supporting AI's sales. Fitch expects profitability to remain satisfactory in 2014-2015. Although credit costs are likely to be higher, they will remain manageable thanks to the company's strong track record of account management. ASF's asset quality is expected to remain satisfactory with manageable and relatively low NPL ratio compared with other peers. The ratio of non-performing loans (90 days past due) to total managed receivables remained steady at 0.5% at end-August 2014 and end-2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in ASF's National Long-Term and Short-Term ratings would affect the issue ratings. A drop in contribution by ASF to AI would also be negative for their ratings. A significant decline in AI's ownership and deterioration in its performance or support would also exert downward pressure on the ratings of ASF, although Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given the importance of ASF to AI's core car business. There is no rating upside as the rating is already at the top of the scale. Contacts: Primary Analyst Julita Wikana Director +62 21 2988 6808 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower Level 24 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria", dated 12 December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.