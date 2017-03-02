(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to AT&T
Inc.'s (AT&T; NYSE: T) $1.43 billion 5.5% senior unsecured note
offering due
2047. AT&T's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A-'. The
company's IDR
and debt securities remain on Rating Watch Negative, where they
were placed in
October 2016 upon the announcement of the acquisition of Time
Warner Inc. Time
Warner has a Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+'.
Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisition of Time Warner: Fitch believes AT&T's acquisition of
Time Warner
provides AT&T with a strong foothold in the evolving
communications and media
landscape. The acquisition, combined with AT&T's 2015
acquisition of DIRECTV,
offers the potential to capitalize on emerging trends for mobile
video and
over-the-top (OTT) video delivery. Other benefits include the
diversification of
AT&T's revenue stream, and additional financial flexibility
owing to Time
Warner's strong free cash flow (FCF).
The Negative Watch for AT&T reflects the increase in leverage
for AT&T, pro
forma for the transaction. AT&T currently operates with gross
leverage at the
upper end of Fitch's expectations for the current 'A-' rating.
At the end of
2018, approximately one year after the expected close of the
transaction, Fitch
estimates AT&T's gross leverage will be 2.7x. As currently
proposed, the
transaction would potentially lead to a one-notch downgrade for
AT&T to 'BBB+'
and a Stable Outlook. However, the final rating would depend on
Fitch's further
analysis of the transaction, an assessment of AT&T's
post-acquisition financial
policies, and the effect of any additional conditions placed on
the transaction
by the regulatory approval process.
Deleveraging Expected: On the announcement of the Time Warner
transaction, AT&T
affirmed its commitment to delever to a net leverage target of
1.8x four years
after the close of the transaction as FCF are used to reduce
debt. In addition
to the incremental FCF from Time Warner in 2018 and beyond,
Fitch's base case
for AT&T on a stand-alone basis incorporates moderate revenue
and EBITDA growth,
with additional benefits to EBITDA stemming from the remaining
cost synergies
from DirecTV and cost reduction initiatives. In addition, Fitch
expects a slight
reduction in capital intensity over time via AT&T's network
initiatives.
Broadcast TV Spectrum Auction: AT&T disclosed the deposit made
in 2016 was
sufficient to cover its bidding the 600 MHz broadcast incentive
auction, but
other details on the auction have not been revealed per the
auction rules.
Potential spending on the FirstNet nationwide public safety
broadband network
(for which AT&T is the remaining bidder) is not included in
Fitch's assumptions
and will be an event driven consideration.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
For AT&T, Fitch's key assumptions within the agency's rating
case include:
--Fitch estimates AT&T's revenue on a stand-alone basis grows in
the low-single
digits approximating Fitch's estimates for GDP growth. EBITDA
margins are
forecast to be in the low 30% range during the forecast period.
--Fitch has assumed there are no stock repurchases through the
next several
years given the company's near-term focus on debt reduction.
--In 2017, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be in
line with
company guidance of approximately $22 billion. Fitch's
assumptions reflect
similar levels over the forecast horizon for AT&T, with
incremental capital
spending for Time Warner following the merger close.
--Fitch's assumptions do not include potential spending on the
FirstNet
nationwide public safety broadband network, should AT&T be
successful in its
bid.
For Time Warner, Fitch's key assumptions within the agency's
rating case
include:
--Fitch assumes that Turner cable networks businesses' revenues
continue to grow
by mid-single digits, driven by higher affiliate fees and stable
advertising
revenues.
--HBO revenues grow in the mid-single digits driven in large
part by an
acceleration of subscription revenue growth.
--The film and television studios grow by low- to mid-single
digits during the
forecasted periods. This segment benefits from continued demand
for television
content, international expansion, and digital delivery, offset
by ongoing
declines in DVDs.
--Stable operating margins due to positive operating leverage of
its businesses
and higher margin profile of digital versus physical delivery
are offset
somewhat by higher overall investment in programming and
production.
--Increased programming and production investment in the
businesses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Should the acquisition of Time Warner be
terminated,
Fitch would likely affirm AT&T's ratings with a Stable Outlook
under the
agency's base case.
Negative Rating Action: The Time Warner transaction, as
proposed, is likely to
lead to a one-notch downgrade of AT&T. A further downgrade from
the 'BBB+' would
result if AT&T adopted a more aggressive financial strategy or
event-driven
merger and acquisition activity that drives leverage beyond
Fitch's 3.5x
threshold in the absence of a creditable de-leveraging plan.
Negative rating
actions could also result should Fitch begin to observe a
weakening of AT&T's
competitive position in its multiple lines of business.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile: At Dec. 31, 2016, the company did not
have any
drawings on its revolving credit facility (RCF). AT&T has a
five-year $12
billion RCF in place through December 2020. The principal
financial covenant for
the RCF requires net debt-to-consolidated EBITDA, as defined, to
be no more than
3.5x. At Dec. 31, 2016, the company's reported cash and cash
equivalents
totalled $5.8 billion ($776 million of this amount resided in
foreign
jurisdictions).
Debt Maturities: Relative to the company's cash, RCF
availability, and modest
expected FCF, Fitch believes upcoming debt maturities are
manageable. In 2017,
approximately $9.4 billion of long-term debt matures, including
$1.8 billion of
putable debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 24, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Securitized equipment installment receivables are not included
in core telecom
leverage and are included in off-balance sheet debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
