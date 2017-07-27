Fitch Rates AT&T's Sr. Unsecured Note Offering 'A-'; Remains on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to AT&T Inc.'s (AT&T; NYSE: T) benchmark senior unsecured note offering. The senior unsecured offering will be in seven tranches: senior unsecured fixed rate notes due in 2023, 2024, 2027, 2037, 2050 and 2058 as well as senior unsecured floating rate notes due in 2023. AT&T's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'A-'. The company's IDR and debt securities remain on Rating Watch Negative, where they were placed in October 2016 upon the announcement of the acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (Long-Term IDR 'BBB+'). Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of the cash consideration for the Time Warner transaction. The notes are subject to a special mandatory redemption feature in the event the Time Warner transaction is not consummated on or prior to April 22, 2018 or if it is terminated prior to that date. KEY RATING DRIVERS Acquisition of Time Warner: Fitch believes AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner provides AT&T with a strong foothold in the evolving communications and media landscape. The acquisition, combined with AT&T's 2015 acquisition of DIRECTV, offers the potential to capitalize on emerging trends for mobile video and over-the-top (OTT) video delivery. Other benefits include the diversification of AT&T's revenue stream, and additional financial flexibility owing to Time Warner's strong free cash flow (FCF). The Negative Watch for AT&T reflects the increase in leverage for AT&T, pro forma for the transaction. AT&T currently operates with gross leverage at the upper end of Fitch's expectations for the current 'A-' rating. At the end of 2018, approximately one year after the expected close of the transaction, Fitch estimates AT&T's gross leverage will be 2.7x. As currently proposed, the transaction would potentially lead to a one-notch downgrade for AT&T to 'BBB+'/Stable Outlook. However, the final rating would depend on Fitch's further analysis of the transaction, an assessment of AT&T's post-acquisition financial policies, and the effect of any additional conditions placed on the transaction by the regulatory approval process. Deleveraging Expected: On the announcement of the Time Warner transaction, AT&T affirmed its commitment to delever to a net leverage target of 1.8x four years after the close of the transaction as FCF are used to reduce debt. In addition to the incremental FCF from Time Warner in 2018 and beyond, Fitch's base case for AT&T on a stand-alone basis incorporates moderate revenue and EBITDA growth, with additional benefits to EBITDA stemming from the remaining cost synergies from DirecTV and cost reduction initiatives. In addition, Fitch expects a slight reduction in capital intensity over time via AT&T's network initiatives. Broadcast TV Spectrum Auction: AT&T's winning bid totalled approximately $910 million. The deposit made in 2016 was sufficient to cover its payment and AT&T received a refund of approximately $1.4 billion in April 2017. DERIVATION SUMMARY AT&T's rating reflects its large scale of operations, diversified revenue streams by customer and technology, and relatively strong operating profitability. Current leverage is moderately high for the rating. AT&T'S principal competitor is Verizon (VZ; 'A-'/Outlook Stable), as they compete head to head in the wireless and business services segments, where they are by far the largest two operators. In wireless, AT&T faces competition from Sprint (S; 'B+'/Outlook Stable) and T-Mobile, and a host of smaller regional carriers. In the enterprise business, in addition to Verizon, AT&T faces competition from a number of carriers, such as CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications. Cable has been a strong competitor in the residential and small business segments for voice and data services. Following the close of the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T's leverage is expected to be higher than its current 'A-' peers, Verizon and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA; 'A-'/Outlook Stable). KEY ASSUMPTIONS For AT&T, Fitch's key assumptions within the agency's rating case include: --Fitch estimates AT&T's revenue on a stand-alone basis grows in the low-single digits approximating Fitch's estimates for GDP growth. EBITDA margins are forecast to be in the low 30% range during the forecast period. --Fitch has assumed there are no stock repurchases through the next several years given the company's near-term focus on debt reduction. --In 2017, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be in line with company guidance of approximately $22 billion. Fitch's assumptions reflect similar levels over the forecast horizon for AT&T, with incremental capital spending for Time Warner following the merger close. --Fitch's assumptions do not include potential spending on the FirstNet nationwide public safety broadband network and will be incorporated into its assumptions on the resolution of the Rating Watch. For Time Warner, Fitch's key assumptions within the agency's rating case include: --Fitch assumes that Turner cable networks businesses' revenues continue to grow by mid-single digits, driven by higher affiliate fees and stable advertising revenues. --HBO revenues grow in the mid-single digits driven in large part by an acceleration of subscription revenue growth. --The film and television studios grow by low- to mid-single digits during the forecasted periods. This segment benefits from continued demand for television content, international expansion, and digital delivery, offset by ongoing declines in DVDs. --Stable operating margins due to positive operating leverage of its businesses and higher margin profile of digital versus physical delivery are offset somewhat by higher overall investment in programming and production. --Increased programming and production investment in the businesses. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Rating Action: Should the acquisition of Time Warner be terminated, Fitch would likely affirm AT&T's ratings with a Stable Outlook under the agency's base case. Negative Rating Action: The Time Warner transaction, as proposed, is likely to lead to a one-notch downgrade of AT&T. A further downgrade from 'BBB+' would result if AT&T adopted a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition activity that drives leverage beyond Fitch's 3.5x threshold in the absence of a creditable de-leveraging plan. Negative rating actions could also result if Fitch observes any weakening of AT&T's competitive position in its multiple lines of business. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity Profile: At June 30, 2017, the company did not have any drawings on its revolving credit facility (RCF). AT&T has a five-year $12 billion RCF in place through December 2020. 