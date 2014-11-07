(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA
S.A.'s EUR984m
and GBP724m undated deeply subordinated resettable notes a 'BBB'
rating.
Fitch has also withdrawn DBV Holding AG's 'A' Long-term IDR as
this company no
longer exists following its merger with AXA Konzern AG.
Accordingly, Fitch will
no longer provide rating or analytical coverage for DBV Holding
AG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated three notches below AXA's 'A' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
reflect their deeply subordinated status, in line with Fitch's
standard notching
methodology. The notes are issued by AXA under a EUR15bn euro
medium term note
(EMTN) programme. The proceeds are being used to exchange
existing debt issues
and have their first call date in 2016-2017 and 2019.
The notes have no contractual maturity. The transaction has been
structured to
comply with the eligibility criteria for the 50% perpetual
subordinated debt
limit under Solvency 1 and for eligibility as capital under
Solvency II.
Fitch views the issue as neutral for AXA's financial debt
leverage and capital
adequacy, as the new notes are replacing existing debt.
The notes receive 100% equity credit in Fitch's internal
risk-based capital
calculation based on regulatory override as eligible Tier 1
instruments. Given
the optional redemption date, the notes are also treated as 100%
debt in Fitch's
financial debt leverage calculation.
The issue will lengthen the maturity profile of the group's
financial debt.
Moreover, in Fitch's view, the issue further underlines AXA's
financial
flexibility, by significantly alleviating refinancing pressure
for the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may
affect AXA's
Long-term IDR.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a
weakening of the group's
financial profile or deterioration in profitability. This would
include a
sustained drop in Solvency 1 regulatory capital to below 170% of
the regulatory
minimum (265% Solvency 1 ratio at end-September 2014) or the
group's
fixed-charge coverage ratio decreasing to below 8x (2013: 10x).
In addition, the
ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage increases
above 30% (2013:
24%).
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of AXA include a
strengthening of the
group's financial profile or sustainable improvement in
profitability with the
fixed charge coverage ratio consistently above 12x, a Solvency 1
regulatory
capital adequacy ratio sustainably over 220% and a financial
leverage ratio
maintained at close to 20%.
Fitch currently rates AXA as follows:
-Insurer Financial Strength Rating of core insurance entities:
'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
-Issuer Default Rating of AXA S.A.: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Committee Chairperson
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
