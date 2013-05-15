(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to the $200
million of Series D Preferred Shares expected to be issued by
AXIS Capital
Holdings, Limited (AXIS Capital). A full list of ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
On May 13, 2013, AXIS Capital announced that it had priced an
offering for $200
million of 5.5% Series D Preferred Shares. The company has also
granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30
million of
Series D Preferred Shares solely to cover over-allotments, if
any. The offering
is expected to close on May 20, 2013.
A portion of the proceeds from the Series D Preferred Shares
will be used to
redeem all outstanding Series A Preferred Shares, which have a
liquidation value
of $100 million. The remaining proceeds will be used for general
corporate
purposes, which may include common stock repurchases.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect AXIS Capital's solid history of
underwriting results,
strong capitalization, and conservative investment profile and
reserving
practices. Offsetting factors include the company's significant
catastrophe
exposure.
AXIS Capital's financial leverage was moderate at 14.8% as of
March 31, 2013.
Given that its preferred shares receive 100% equity credit,
financial leverage
remains unchanged assuming the remaining proceeds are used for
share
repurchases.
Fixed charge coverage was strong at 11.9x during the first
quarter of 2013, up
from 4.8x for the full year 2012. This issuance also has a
negligible impact on
the company's fixed charge coverage since a portion of the
proceeds will be used
to redeem higher coupon preferred shares.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include a
significant loss of
capital resulting from a major catastrophic event that is worse
than
expectations or industry and peer company results; an inability
to raise capital
following a loss event; a deterioration in underwriting results
that
underperform peers; GAAP fixed charge coverage (including
preferred dividends)
below 7.0x for a sustained period; an increase in operating
leverage above a
1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio; significant reserve
deficiencies; or
financial leverage above 25%.
Key rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include a
significant increase
in surplus and reduced exposure to catastrophe losses. However,
given publicly
traded companies' sensitivity around managing capital, Fitch
views this level of
overcapitalization as unlikely.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--Series D 5.5% preferred securities 'BBB'.
Fitch took no action on the following ratings:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR 'A';
--5.75% senior debt rating 'A-';
--Series A 7.25% preferred securities rating 'BBB';
--Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating 'BBB';
--Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating 'BBB'.
AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--5.875% senior debt rating 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength ratings 'A+'.
