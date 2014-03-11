LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Azerbaijan's
USD1.25bn, 2024
eurobonds a 'BBB-' rating, in line with the sovereign's foreign
currency
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In line with Fitch's latest assessment of Azerbaijan's sovereign
ratings, dated
17 October 2013, Azerbaijan's 'BBB-' IDR reflects the following
key rating
drivers:
Oil output is stabilising after a 15% decline since the 2010
peak, improving the
short-term outlook for growth and public finances.
Strong sovereign balance sheet, with sovereign assets held in
the State Oil Fund
of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reached 49% of GDP at end-2013.
The 2014 budget calls for a reduction in reliance on oil revenue
in the form of
transfers from SOFAZ.
Azerbaijan is estimated to have recorded a current account
surplus of 17% of GDP
in 2013, and Fitch forecasts it will continue to record
surpluses.
The banking system is a weakness relative to 'BBB' rated peers.
Governance indicators and the business environment remain below
the 'BBB'
median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook on Azerbaijan's IDRs reflects Fitch's view
that upside and
downside risks to the rating are balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
-Sustained action to reduce risks to the public finances from
oil price shocks
via a credible medium-term fiscal strategy would increase
confidence in the
sustainability of the public finances.
-Improving the business climate to promote diversification of
the economy in
preparation for the forecast decline in oil output.
Negative:
-More rapid spending growth than forecast would erode the
country's fiscal
strength in the medium term.
-A severe and prolonged oil price shock.
-A domestic or regional political shock.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the price of oil, Azerbaijan's main export
and source of
budget revenue, will average USD105/barrel in 2014, and
USD100/barrel in 2015.
Growth and fiscal projections are sensitive to oil production
assumptions. Fitch
assumes that oil production stabilises in 2014 and 2015.
Fitch assumes that Azerbaijan avoids domestic or regional
political shocks, such
as no escalation in hostilities with Armenia over Nagorno
Karabakh, and domestic
political stability is preserved.
Fitch assumes that the government broadly adheres to the 2014
budget.
