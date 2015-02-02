(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Barclays Africa
Group Limited's (BAGL; AAA(zaf) /Stable/F1+(zaf)) new Basel
III-compliant
subordinated notes (Tier 2 notes) a National Long-term Rating of
'AA+(zaf)' and
simultaneously upgraded BAGL's existing Basel III- compliant
Tier 2 notes to
'AA+(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)'.
The new notes, totalling ZAR2.5bn, are being issued under BAGL's
ZAR30bn
domestic medium term note (DMTN) programme.
The notes qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital under Basel III,
which was
introduced in South Africa on 1 January 2013. The notes contain
contractual loss
absorption features, which will be triggered at the point of
non-viability of
the issuer. According to the final terms, the principal amount
of the notes can
be permanently written-off in full or partially upon the
occurrence of a trigger
event, at the option of the South African regulator. There are
no equity
conversion provisions in the terms.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes' rating is notched down once from BAGL's National
Long-term Rating to
reflect Fitch's view of the notes' potential loss severity via
contractual
write-off features. While there is uncertainty as to the extent
of losses the
notes would face in case of a non-viability event we believe
that the large new
subordinated notes issue further increases the layer of junior
non-equity
capital available to meet any such loss. The rating of the new
notes and the
upgrade of the existing notes reflect the increased likelihood
of a partial
rather than a full write-down.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are linked and therefore sensitive to a change in
BAGL's National
Long-term Rating.
RATING ACTIONS:
New issue of ZAR807m of fixed-rate subordinated notes and
ZAR1,693m of
floating-rate subordinated notes: assigned at 'AA+(zaf)'
Existing issues of ZAR130m of fixed-rate subordinated notes and
ZAR370m of
floating-rate subordinated notes: upgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'
BAGL's other ratings are as follows:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Local currency Long-term IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(zaf)'
Viability Rating 'bbb'
Support Rating '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 and 1806
Media City, PO Box 502030
Dubai
Secondary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, and Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.Additional information is available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
