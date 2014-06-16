(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Baidu
Inc.'s (Baidu; A/Stable) US1bn 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final
rating of 'A'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected
rating assigned on 4 June 2014. The notes are rated at the same level as Baidu's
Issuer Default Rating as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and
general obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Market Position: The ratings reflect Baidu's dominance in the internet
search market in China with a traffic market share of over 70% on PC and mobile
combined. The company has also achieved a clear lead in China's mobile search
market. The ratings also benefit from Baidu's strong profitability and balance
sheet, reflecting its ability to generate cash from its proven
performance-based, online marketing service that is used by over 700,000
advertisers to reach hundreds of millions of Chinese internet users, and its
strong pricing power.
Strong Competitive Advantages: Fitch believes that technological innovation plus
high levels of brand recognition and consumer satisfaction enable Baidu to
consistently defend its high market share in a rapidly growing market. The
company continues to invest to improve natural language processing, deep
learning, artificial intelligence, image recognition, voice technology, use of
big data, location-based services and mobile search, further strengthening its
technology leadership. It also has nurtured good relationships with the
government and regulatory bodies.
Solid Performance: Baidu's revenue grew 59% yoy in 1Q14, driven by robust mobile
traffic growth, continued adoption of its mobile search products and enhanced
monetisation of these products. Mobile revenues accounted for over 20% of 1Q14
revenues. EBIT margin fell to 25% in 1Q14 from 35% in 2013, reflecting increased
spending on channel and marketing, infrastructure, content and traffic
acquisition to strengthen its market position in the mobile arena. Fitch expects
Baidu's margin to recover after the transition to develop its mobile platform.
Strong Cash Generation: Baidu generated free cash flow (FCF)/sales of over 30%
for 2008-2013. Including short-term investments, where the company parks its
surplus cash, Baidu had unrestricted cash of CNY8.8bn and near cash of CNY30.9bn
at end-March 2014, which together is equivalent to 219% of its total debt. Fitch
expects Baidu to maintain strong financial flexibility and ample liquidity over
the medium term.
Foreign Ownership Restrictions: Chinese law restricts foreign equity ownership
of internet, online advertising and employment agency companies in China. Baidu
operates its websites in China through contractually controlled consolidated,
affiliated Chinese entities. These variable interest equity (VIE) arrangements
are the usual mechanism for overseas investors to participate in China's
restricted sectors and are a credit weakness as they may not be as effective in
providing control as direct ownership or may face legal challenges in the
future.
VIE Weaknesses Mitigated: Baidu generates over 70% of revenues from, and keeps
almost all the cash and assets within, its wholly owned subsidiaries in China
rather than at the contractually controlled, consolidated affiliated entities.
Fitch is reassured by the alignment of Baidu's and the affiliates' objectives
and the company's continuing good relationship with the government and
regulatory authorities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- evidence of greater government, regulatory or legal intervention leading to an
adverse change in the company's operations, profitability or market share
- decline in operating EBIT margin to below 10% (35.0% in 2013)
- decline in pre-dividend FCF/sales ratio to below 10% (31.7% in 2013)
- increase in funds flow from operations-adjusted leverage to above 2x (1.7x for
2013)
Positive: For the short-to-medium term, Baidu's rating is at its ceiling and
takes into account Fitch's expectation of profit growth. Fitch may consider an
upgrade if the company develops businesses that materially diversify cash
generation away from operations that are subject to Chinese government and
regulatory risk, provided such diversification does not damage the company's
financial profile.