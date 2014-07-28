(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Banca
Popolare di Sondrio - Societa Cooperativa per Azioni's (BPS,
BBB/Negative/F3;
Viability Rating, bbb) first Italian mortgage covered bonds
(Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite, OBG) a 'A(EXP)' rating with a Negative
Outlook. The expected
rating is based on a hypothetical issuance of up to EUR500m with
a five-year
maturity.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon receipt of
final documents
and legal opinions conforming to the information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A(EXP)' rating is based on BPS's Long-Term (LT) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB', an IDR uplift of '0', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of
'1' (very high
risk) and the undertaking of the issuer to maintain a maximum
asset percentage
(AP) of 78.7%, as published in its quarterly investor report.
The Negative
Outlook on the OBG issued by BPS reflects that on the bank's LT
IDR.
The D-Cap of '1' reflects Fitch's 'very high' discontinuity risk
assessment
related to the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a
scenario where
the recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to
the cover pool,
Fitch believes that a successful sale of the cover assets would
be challenging
within the extendible maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged
in the
documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds.
The breakeven AP for the 'A(EXP)' rating is 80% (equivalent to
25% breakeven
over-collateralisation (OC)). This is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component that counts for 18.3% breakeven OC, due to the large
maturity mismatch
between assets and the single liability, and Fitch's fairly high
refinancing
spread assumptions for Italian residential mortgages, which
stand at 390bps for
the 'A' scenario.
The cash flow valuation component of 3.8% reflects the open
interest rate
position (14.3%) between assets and liabilities, which leads to
Fitch's
increasing interest rates scenario being the most stressful for
this programme.
In addition, the covered bonds have a shorter weighted average
(WA) life of five
years (excluding the principal maturity extension) than the WA
life of the cover
assets of 8.6 years, at closing.
The cover pool's credit loss component increases the breakeven
OC by 4.6% and
reflects the 'A(EXP)' WA foreclosure frequency (FF) of 20.9% and
a WA recovery
rate (RR) of 78.9% for the cover pool. The WAFF mostly reflects
that about 40%
of the cover pool comprises loans to individuals classified as
artisans and
family-run businesses, for which Fitch has assumed a higher
default probability
by 30%. This is to account for the risk that those borrowers'
affordability may
be more volatile and prone to economic shocks, similar to
self-employed
borrowers. The WARR is a representation of the geographic
distribution of the
cover pool, which is mostly located in northern Italy.
Fitch looks for a minimum level of recoveries given default of
91% in its 'A'
scenario. This expected level of recoveries, achieved with the
78.7% AP Fitch
relies on, supports a two-notch uplift from the 'BBB+' rating on
a probability
of default (PD) basis, which Fitch tests for timely payment on
the covered
bonds. This recovery impact, along with Fitch publishing the
asset disposal loss
component in line with the 'BBB+' rating on PD basis, leads to a
lower 'A(EXP)'
breakeven OC than the sum of the components.
Fitch takes into account AP the issuer commits to in its
quarterly investor
report, as BPS's Short-term IDR is below 'F2'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A(EXP)' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) the LT IDR of BPS is downgraded by one or more
notches to 'BBB-' or
below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to 0; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its
analysis increases
above Fitch's 'A(EXP)' breakeven level of 80%.
Furthermore, if the programme AP reaches the maximum level
allowed by the
Italian covered bonds law of 100%, BPS's OBG would be downgraded
by two notches
to 'BBB+'.
The 'A(EXP)' rating on the OBG issued by BPS is also vulnerable
to a one-notch
downgrade if the programme AP reaches 88%, the maximum level
allowed by the
documentation.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
presale report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
More details on how Fitch analyses the components of the
breakeven OC at the
covered bond rating level can be found in the special report
Breaking Down
Breakeven Overcollateralisation, which is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Secondary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 292
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 4
February 2014, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA
RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'Criteria Addendum: Italy', dated
5 March 2014 and
'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria – Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
Flow Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
