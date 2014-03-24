(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an initial
'BB' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Banco
Agromercantil de Guatemala (BAM). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also
assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb'. A full list of BAM's
ratings follows
at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAM's IDRs and VR reflect its intrinsic strengths, including its
improving loan
quality and profitability, a significant capital strengthening
during last year,
and an ample, although short-term funding. BAM's ratings also
factor in the
operational assistance provided by Bancolombia. BAM's support
rating and support
rating floor of '5' and 'NF', respectively, indicates that,
although possible,
sovereign support cannot be relied upon given its limited
systematic importance.
BAM's loan portfolio quality indicators have consistently
improved in recent
years due to the strengthening of monitoring and collection
processes. Stricter
restructuring and write-off policies have also been implemented.
Reserves for
impaired loans notable increased, achieving a coverage of 100%
of 30-day-past
due loans. Fitch expects asset quality to remain stable, despite
the rapid loan
growth pace.
A capital injection during 2013 notably increased the bank's
capital ratios.
BAM's capital position is now robust considering the risk
embedded in its
balance sheet. However, given the faster credit growth over the
coming years and
continuous dividend payments, Fitch expects capital will
gradually decline but
will continue to compare favorably with its local and
international rating
peers.
BAM's ability to obtain funding is good, given the high
participation of
deposits from individuals; the low concentration of its deposit
base, and ample
access to institutional funding. Nevertheless, funding is mostly
short-term,
which results in relevant maturity mismatches. Fitch believes
the bank will
sustain its good liquidity profile given the adequate amount of
liquid assets
and historical stability of its deposits.
BAM's operating profitability increased consistently in recent
years due to its
continuous credit growth, sound and stable net interest margin
in relation to
its target segments and constant improvements in operating
efficiency. Given
this improving trend will continue in the coming years, Fitch
expects the bank's
profitability will converge to the Guatemalan banking system
average.
Bancolombia's potential support to BAM cannot be relied upon
until BAM becomes
its subsidiary, which could happen within five years. Meanwhile,
any action of
Bancolombia's support needs the approval of BAM's current
majority shareholder.
However, Fitch recognizes that Bancolombia's minority stake has
benefited BAM's
risk profile and may boost its business opportunities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase in Bancolombia's shareholding, which positions it as
the majority
shareholder would result in an upgrade of BAM's IDRs.
An improvement of BAM's financial performance that would sustain
its
profitability above Guatemalan banking system average, together
with the
maintenance of high capitalization measured by a Fitch Core
Capital ratio above
11.5%, could also result in an upgrade of BAM's VR.
A breach of the shareholders agreement with Bancolombia
accompanied by a
weakening of BAM's liquidity profile or a significant reduction
of its
capitalization could result in a rating downgrade.
A significant deterioration of the loan portfolio quality (which
is not
mitigated by financial support from its shareholders, either
through capital or
liquidity injections) that would erode the bank's capital below
13% of
regulatory capital ratio could result in a rating downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to the following
assumptions:
--BAM's operating environment will remain stable.
--The bank will maintain its commercial strategy and credit
policies.
--Bancolombia will be an increasingly influential voice in the
bank's strategy
and operations.
PROFILE
BAM is a Guatemalan universal bank mainly focused on the
corporate segment
(close to 75% of its loan portfolio) with a market share of
8.09% and 8.03% as
of December 2013 in terms of assets and deposits, respectively.
BAM was
established in 1926 but operates under its current name since
2000, as a result
of the merger of Banco del Agro and Banco Agricola Mercantil de
Guatemala.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Long-term IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Local-currency long-term IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local-currency short-term IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb';
--Support '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1- 212 908 0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503 2516 6619
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
San Salvador, El Salvador
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+562 499 3307
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202
Santiago, Chile
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
