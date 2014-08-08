(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a local
currency
long-term rating of 'A-(emr)' to a long-term senior unsecured
loan (the loan)
contracted by Peru's Banco Agropecuario (Agrobanco) through
CITIBANK, N.A. in
the amount of Peruvian Nuevos Soles (PEN) equivalent to USD45
million. This loan
was disbursed on July 3, 2013 and matures on July 27, 2017 at a
rate per annum
equal to 9.50% in PEN.
The loan payment obligation is in PEN, payable in USD to an
exchange rate
defined at the same date of the payment with the option to pay
with another
currency. The subscript 'emr' was added to the rating of the
local currency loan
to reflect the embedded market risk of the exchange rate
fluctuation between the
PEN and the USD given that the loan is denominated in PEN while
the settlement
is in USD.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's current long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) for
Agrobanco is 'BBB+' and its local currency IDR is 'A-', both
with a Stable
Outlook. The IDRs are in line with the Peruvian sovereign's
ratings, as Fitch
views Agrobanco as an integral and key part of the government's
agricultural
development policy. Therefore, support from the government
should be
forthcoming, if needed, to Agrobanco and any of its senior
unsecured debt.
Fitch rates the loan at the same level as Agrobanco's LC IDR and
Peru's country
ceiling, as the debt is senior unsecured.
The loan ranks pari passu with all other of Abgrobanco's present
and future
unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness, except for those
obligations
mandatorily preferred by law. In Fitch's opinion, the
aforementioned legal
disclosure is neutral to the current rating although, in the
case of liquidation
of the bank, it could affect the recovery prospects of different
debt
instruments based on the Peruvian Law. However, Fitch believes
there is a low
probability of such a scenario.
The proceeds of the loan can only be used to finance the growth
and development
of the Peruvian agricultural sector. Loan principal may not be
repaid or prepaid
in whole, except according to its scheduled amortization. In
addition, the
credit agreement includes a cross-default clause triggered upon
Agrobanco's
default on any other indebtedness in an aggregate amount of
USD10 million or
more
Moreover, Agrobanco has agreed to comply with the following
financial covenants:
--Maintain for each month during the term of the loan an
Efficiency Ratio
(operating expenses to total financial margin) of less than 65%;
--Maintain at all times a Local Currency Liquidity Ratio (Liquid
Assets to
short-term liabilities in PEN) equal to or greater than 10%;
--Maintain at all times a Loans Coverage Ratio (Total
Non-Performing Loans to
Total Loans) not to exceed 8%;
--Maintain a Risk Weighted Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory
Capital Ratio) of
not less than 20%;
--Maintain at all times Loan Loss Reserve to Past Due Loans
equal or greater
than 175%.
Based on information at the end of March 2014, the bank meets
these covenants.
In Fitch's view, the violation of any of these covenants may
result in an
acceleration of the payments although, even under such event,
Agrobanco should
be able to repay this loan based on its own financial strength
and/or provided
the potential support from the Republic of Peru.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As a fully state-owned financial institution, deeply integrated
within the
government, Agrobanco's creditworthiness and debt ratings are
directly linked to
those of the Republic of Peru. Hence, its ratings should move in
line with any
potential change in Peru's sovereign ratings.
For more information on the key rating drivers and the
sensitivities of
Agrobanco's ratings, please refer to the press release: 'Fitch
Assigns 'BBB+' FC
IDR to Peru's Banco Agropecuario (Agrobanco); Outlook Stable',
dated Oct. 31,
2013, available at www.fitchratings.com.
