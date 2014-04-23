(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' and a Viability Rating (VR) of 'b'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF), respectively of '4' and 'B+' have also been assigned. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR AND SRF

The bank's IDRs, SR and SRF reflect a limited probability of support from the Angolan authorities (BB-/Stable), if required. Fitch believes that propensity to support the bank is high, given BAI's market position as one of the country's leading banks. However, the authorities' ability to support BAI is constrained by the sovereign rating.

The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects that on Angola's sovereign rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR AND SRF

The bank's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the willingness or ability of the Angolan authorities to provide support for BAI. The ratings could be upgraded if the Angolan sovereign rating is upgraded. However, this is not Fitch's current base case given the recent revision to Stable from Positive of the Outlook on Angola's ratings (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Angola to Stable; Affirms BB-' dated 11 April 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com). A downgrade is also unlikely at the present time.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

The bank's VR reflects the evolving operating environment in Angola, where the financial markets and regulatory framework are in a development phase. The VR is also driven by certain limitations inherent to the banking sector, notably high concentrations in lending, funding and liquidity profiles. BAI's balance sheet contains a high proportion of cash and government securities, but markets for Angolan securities are not deep. In addition, the bank's deposit base is concentrated and volatile, particularly in foreign exchange, exposing BAI's funding base to event risk.

The VR also considers BAI's loan book. Although the loan book represents a relatively small proportion of the bank's balance sheet, loan quality displays some weaknesses. The weak performance of the real estate sector (real estate and construction represented 36% of lending at end-2013) is a source of risk and single obligor concentration is high, although within prudential limits. Related-party lending is significant, but not uncommon within the Angolan banking sector. Loan impairment charges as a proportion of pre-impairment operating profits were high at (71%) in 1H13, limiting the bank's capacity for internal capital generation.

BAI's earnings are predominantly generated through interest on corporate loans and government securities. Following several years of consistently strong returns, BAI's return on average equity declined to 8.7% in 1H13, marginally above inflation.

BAI's capital ratios are calculated under the Basel I framework, which has been adapted by local regulators, requiring additional capital charges for FX exposure. The bank's Fitch Core Capital/Weighted risks ratio at end-1H13 was 15.1%, considered adequate by Fitch given the bank's asset profile.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

The bank's VR is sensitive to developments in its operating environment. In addition, the VR is sensitive to event risk given concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet. While we believe the authorities would be supportive of the bank, BAI is sensitive to a liquidity shock, given deposit concentrations, should it not be able to access central bank liquidity for any reason.

Founded in 1996, BAI is the largest bank in Angola by total assets and total deposits. BAI is predominantly a corporate bank, supplemented by retail and private banking activities. The bank is supported by its treasury function which manages BAI's liquidity.

The bank owns subsidiaries in Portugal and Cape Verde and also has domestic subsidiaries operating in microfinance and insurance. The domestic banking operation, however, contributes the majority of operating income to the group. BAI's shares are widely owned. The largest shareholder is the state oil company Sonangol, which owns 8.5% of the bank. The remaining shares are owned by investment companies, directors of the bank and local investors.

The rating actions are as follows:

Banco Angolano de Investimentos

Long-term IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR assigned at 'B'

Viability Rating assigned at 'b'

Support Rating assigned at '4'

Support Rating Floor assigned at 'B+'