(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an
initial 'BBB-' long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and 'BBB'
long-term local currency IDR to Banco BAC San Jose, S.A. (BAC
San Jose). The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a Viability
Rating (VR) of
'bb+'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and Support Rating
BAC San Jose's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from
its parent, Banco
de Bogota ('BBB+'/'F2'), should it be required. Banco de
Bogota's ability to
support BAC San Jose is reflected in its IDR. As part of
BAC-Credomatic group,
BAC San Jose is considered as 'core' to its parent, based on its
meaningful
size; its important contribution to consolidated net income and
its key role in
Banco de Bogota's regional strategy. The bank's Support Rating
(SR) of '2'
reflects Banco de Bogota's high probability to provide support
to BAC San Jose,
if required.
The Outlook Stable reflects that in the opinion of the agency,
BAC San Jose's
IDRs will likely remain unchanged over the foreseeable future
while Banco de
Bogota keeps its risk profile.
VR
The VR reflects BAC San Jose's high performance, solid asset
quality, as well as
an adequate capital levels considering the bank's risks and
growth expectations.
The VR also considers the bank's high dollarization and
sovereign risk exposure.
BAC-Credomatic network enjoys a highly-recognized franchise in
Central America
due to its leadership position in the consumer loan, credit card
businesses and
regional treasury management. The strong footprint of the
entities that form
part of this regional group explains operating under a different
brand to that
of its parent, as well as to maintain distinct product and
independent
management.
BAC San Jose is one of the most profitable banks in Costa Rica.
The bank's
results stand out for its income diversification, outstanding
operating
efficiency and controlled loan loss provisions. These factors
balance the low
net interest margin resulting from carrying out most of its
operations in USD.
The bank has good underwriting-standards, surveillance and
collection processes
drive lower delinquency ratios than its main domestic
competitors. The loan
portfolio has an adequate diversification by economic sector,
credit segment and
largest obligors.
Similar to other private bank in Costa Rica, a large portion of
BAC San Jose's
operations are denominated in US dollars. This represents a
potential source for
credit risk, if there were a substantial devaluation in the
local currency.
Nevertheless, this exposure is limited by the exchange rate
sensitivity analysis
conducted prior to the credit approval. The entity open currency
position limits
a negative impact on its capital rations resultant from exchange
rate
devaluation.
BAC San Jose's capital levels are favored by the steady
accumulation of profits.
In Fitch's opinion, the entity's capital allows it to have
sufficient loss
absorption capacity as well as to support the expected growth.
Due the entity's
growth is in line with its internal capital generation, Fitch
expects its
capitalization will continue adequate in the foreseeable future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and Support Rating
BAC San Jose's IDRs would be upgraded should Costa Rica's
sovereign rating and
country ceiling be upgraded. Downward risk for the bank's IDRs
is limited given
its parent support but the IDRs could also change if Fitch's
assessment of Banco
de Bogota's ability or willingness to support its subsidiaries
changes.
VR
A better balance between operations in local and foreign
currency, which also
increases the prevalence of the bank in the market, as well as a
lower exposure
in non-investment grade sovereign securities, could increase BAC
San Jose's VR.
On the other hand, should asset quality deteriorate or capital
ratio (Fitch Core
Capital/Risk Weighted Assets) decline below to 11% its VR would
be pressured
downwards.
PROFILE
BAC San Jose is the fourth largest bank in Costa Rica in terms
of assets and
ranks number one among the private-owned entities. It is a
relevant player in
consumer loan, credit card and payroll payments. BAC San Jose's
strong local
franchise is reflected in the fact that it is the third largest
entity in terms
of time deposits, its diversified funding base, its ample ATM
network and its
leadership in electronic and mobile services. As other private
banks in Costa
Rica, the entity operates primarily in US dollars. This is due
to the fact that
most local currency operations are carried out by state-owned
banks.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Local currency long-term IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency short-term IDR 'F3';
--Support rating '2';
--Viability rating 'bb+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503-2516-6619
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014);
--Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
--Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign (Dec. 12,
2012).
--Banco de Bogota (Jan. 15, 2013).
