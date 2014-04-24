(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
the following
ratings to Banco de la Nacion Argentina (Sucursal Uruguay) S.A.
(BNAUY):
-- Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'CC';
-- Local Currency Long-Term IDR 'B-';
-- Support Rating '5'.
The Rating Outlook for the Local Currency IDR is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BNAUY's Support and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflect the
high probability
of receiving support, if it were needed, from the Republic of
Argentina (rated
Foreign Currency IDR 'CC' and Local Currency IDR 'B-'; Negative
Outlook by
Fitch).
BNAUY is a branch of Banco de la Nacion Argentina (BNA), so it
is fully
integrated with the latter. BNA is the largest commercial bank
in Argentina,
with 28% deposit and 20% loan market shares, with the largest
nationwide
coverage and is a leader in most business lines. Similar to
other
government-owned banks, BNA has a sizable exposure to both loans
and investments
in government securities while enjoying the best funding base in
its home
country. Foreign branches are used by BNA (including BNAUY) to
foster trade
finance operations and the operations of Argentinean companies
abroad. BNA
liabilities (including its branches abroad) are fully guaranteed
by the Republic
of Argentina.
BANUY's Support Rating of '5' considers that external support,
although possible
(and backed by an explicit guarantee), cannot be relied upon due
to the very
limited financial flexibility of the sovereign, and ample and
developing
economic imbalances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BNAUY's ratings are sensitive to Argentina's sovereign rating
and its capacity
and willingness to provide support to BNA and its branches.
CREDIT PROFILE
BNAUY is the smallest bank in Uruguay. As of Dec. 31, 2013, the
bank has a 0.85%
and 0.81% share of total assets and deposits of private banks,
respectively.
BNAUY's main target is to facilitate foreign trade between
Argentina and
Uruguay. Given the weak franchise and narrow business focus,
BNAUY's
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet are ample;
however, the bank
has a captive clientele.
In Fitch's opinion, BNAUY's low profitability results from its
business
strategy, low income diversification and small size. Given the
limited profile
of its operations, the BNAUY's ability to generate income is
highly correlated
with the flow of trade between the two countries. Also, the
branch operates with
highly liquid credit exposures (mainly interbank loans and
letters of credit
with bank counterparties), but low-risk return that makes it
difficult for BNAUY
to diversify its revenue structure.
BNAUY's capital levels are influenced by its low-risk business
focus. As of Dec.
31, 2013, the Fitch Core Capital ratio remains healthy at
(34.5%) and above that
of its peers. Despite BNAUY's relatively high capital ratios,
further growth is
limited due to its parent's restrictions (to maintain a minimum
capital adequacy
at 12%).
The focus on corporate banking and foreign trade support the
good asset quality
of BNAUY. At the end of 2013, non-performing loans accounted for
a low 0.39% of
total loans (2012: 0.37%), with ample coverage of loan loss
reserves. In Fitch's
view, BNAUY's asset quality will continue to be good and
influenced by the
stable macroeconomic environment.
BNAUY's main liquidity is short-term with stable deposits and a
line of credit
granted by BNA New York (USD18 million). The ample liquidity
also benefits from
a very low level of long-term loans, which results in a good fit
of the balance
sheet. As of Dec. 31, 2013, liquid assets accounted for a high
85.1% of
short-term obligations.
The high dollarization of its balance sheet exposes the bank to
exchange rate
volatility. Implicit FX risk is mitigated by BNAUY's business
model in working
with exporters. In addition, BNAUY's credit and market risk
associated with
Argentine bonds is low (14% of total assets).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Director
+52 818 399 9169
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, Jan. 31, 2014;
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, Aug. 10, 2012.
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies

Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status


