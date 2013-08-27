(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings to
the Peruvian Banco Interamericano de Finanzas S.A. (BanBif):
--Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR 'F3';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Local Currency Short-Term IDR 'F3';
--Viability rating 'bbb-';
--Support Rating '4';
--Support Rating Floor 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BanBif's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflect its solid asset
quality,
consistent performance, as well as a satisfactory funding and
liquidity profile.
The ratings also factor its adequate capitalization, moderate
franchise and high
competition in a concentrated banking system.
The bank's Support Rating of '4' is indicative of its systemic
importance. Being
the fifth largest Peruvian bank with a market share of
approximately 3.2% of
total loans and 3.1% of total deposits as of June 2013, Fitch
believes that
there would be a limited propensity for support from the
government, should it
be required.
BanBif's asset quality has historically been sound and exhibits
one of the
lowest delinquency levels in the Peruvian banking system.
Non-performing loans
(NPL) equaled 0.98% of gross loans as of June 2013 (2012-2010
average: 0.80%).
Prudent credit policies, a business model focused on commercial
banking products
with low risk (leasing finance and trade finance), as well as a
positive
operating environment underpin the bank's low NPLs. Obligor
concentration is
moderate compared to emerging market mid-size commercial banks
with similar VRs
as BanBif's top 20 obligor groups accounted for about 18% of the
gross loans
portfolio as of June 2013 (1.5x of Tier I capital).
Reasonable and stable interest margins and sustainable
generation of
non-interest revenues support BanBif's consistent performance
over the past few
years. Nevertheless, relatively high funding costs and operating
expenses
related to the bank's current expansion continue to weigh on
profitability. The
bank's operating profitability remained stable in the first half
of 2013 while
Fitch views the bank's ROAA of 1.9% and ROAE of 24.2% at the end
of June 2013 as
good in light of BanBif's current business model. Positively,
due to good asset
quality, the bank's loan loss provisions remain under control.
The funding mix has remained stable over the past three years.
Customer deposits
as of the end of June 2013 represented 74% of total funding,
followed credit
facilities which reached 22% of funding, the vast majority from
international
development agencies, multilateral banks and local development
institutions. The
remaining participation comes from long term local debt
issuances that include
leasing bonds, mortgage bonds and subordinated debt, the latter
of which counts
as regulatory capital.
Depositor concentration is slightly higher than that of its
larger domestic
peers, but in line with banks that have similar business models.
BanBif's top 20
depositors are comprised mostly by institutional customers at a
higher cost than
that of domestic peers and accounted for roughly 22% of total
customer deposits
in June 2013 (June 2012: 24%).Liquidity risk is carefully
monitored and the
bank's liquidity position is ample as BanBif held about PEN1.5bn
of cash and
equivalents (55% of the total short-term funding).
Fitch views BanBif's capitalization as adequate in light of its
stable
performance and solid asset quality. The bank recently received
a capital
contribution (USD50 millions) from the International Finance
Corporation. The
bank's capital position has remained stable over the past years,
driven by the
consistent earnings retention. BanBif's Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
to
risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio has remained in the 8%-7%
range, while
regulatory capital benefited from growth in subordinated
securities and
subordinated loans, which do not qualify for equity credit under
Fitch's
methodology. Though the bank's FCC ratio is low relative to its
international
peers, Fitch also considers the more stringent risk weightings
of BanBif's
assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A sustained performance that continues strengthening FCC to RWA
metrics and put
them above 12% could benefit bank's ratings. A more diversified
low-cost funding
mix and sustained improvements in efficiency levels could also
benefit the
bank's ratings.
On the other hand, BanBif's ratings could be downgraded if a
severe decline in
asset quality erodes its profitability, capital and reserve
cushion.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503 2516 6600
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6600
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
