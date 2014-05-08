(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'b' rating
to Banco
Nacional de Credito's (BNC) viability rating (VR). In addition,
Fitch rates
BNC's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'B'. Fitch also affirms BNC's
long-term and
short-term national ratings at 'BBB(Ven)' and 'F3(Ven)'
respectively. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BNC's VR, IDR and national ratings reflect the bank's growing
franchise,
improved capital ratios, good asset quality, as well as adequate
liquidity and
funding. The ratings also consider the bank's moderate
profitability, rapid
credit growth, relatively low loan loss reserves and high
exposure to the
government. Fitch's view of BNC's creditworthiness is further
tempered by the
challenges of its operating environment characterized by a
fragile economic
performance, unorthodox economic policy, deep macroeconomic
imbalances and
intrusive bank regulation.
Given its focus on corporate customers, conservative policies,
low risk
products, short turnover of the loan portfolio and rapid loan
growth, BNC shows
sound asset quality metrics. Loan loss reserves appear to be
adequate to cover
the current impaired portfolio but should - as asset quality
metrics - be seen
in the light of high inflation, loan concentration and the
fragility of the
economic environment. Loan loss reserves to gross loans have
decreased to 1.8%;
a level below the banks previous average and the median of its
peers.
While BNC's profitability (operating ROA above 2% for the past
two years) looks
adequate, it is below that of key players in the market and is
distorted by high
inflation and margins that mask the underlying weaknesses of the
bank; namely
its lower efficiency and limited cross-selling. When adjusted
for inflation, the
bank shows a loss that would be offset by unrealized exchange
rate profits.
Due to constant and growing liquidity in the economy, and the
lack of investment
alternatives, deposits grow steadily and make up most of the
funding at a
relatively low cost. However, they are largely demand deposits
and very short
term. Nevertheless, deposits have been growing and show relative
stability in
part due to the government's tight monetary/capital controls.
Contributing to the strength of capital ratios are: high nominal
profitability,
curbs on dividend payouts, the benefits of the unrealized and
non-recurring
foreign exchange gains (recorded as a reserve on the capital
account - 14% of
total reported equity), and fresh capital injections. Capital
ratios also
benefit from the low risk weighting of government securities and
compulsory loan
portfolios. The bank's equity to assets ratio has improved
consistently and is
now at par with similarly rated banks. However, capital ratios
runs close to
local regulatory minimums and remain exposed to the overall
performance of the
economy and, as such, are not considered a key strength.
Although it is an oil-rich country, Venezuela's economic
performance is
volatile. This volatility is a result of a mixture of political
turmoil,
regulatory uncertainty and unorthodox economic management.
Severe foreign
exchange distortions, rampant inflation, capital controls and
weak external
balances have also weighed on Venezuela's growth and create a
very challenging
environment that could worsen rapidly and affect banking
operations. This is
reflected in the country's sovereign rating (rated 'B' by Fitch
with a Negative
Outlook)
The Negative Outlook is aligned with that of the Sovereign and
reflects Fitch's
belief that the bank's direct exposure to the government and the
government's
high influence on BNC's operations and performance may result,
if the sovereign
continues to deteriorate, in an even weaker operating
environment and weaken the
bank's profitability. BNC's government investments portfolio
represent 3.6x of
its equity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNC's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'NF' reflect
Fitch's expectation of no support. Given its modest systemic
importance, support
cannot be relied upon considering Venezuela's speculative-grade
rating and lack
of a consistent policy on bank support. Government interference
in the banking
system could also negatively influence shareholder support if
these banks were
to require financial assistance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Should Venezuela's macroeconomic/ political woes deepen, as
reflected in its
sovereign ratings, BNC ratings could be downgraded. This is the
main downside
risk for BNC and the rest of Venezuela's banks.
BNC's ratings could be upgraded if the operating environment
improves - i.e. the
Sovereign rating is upgraded - with a more stable economic
background, less
intrusive regulation and/or if the bank is able to significantly
lower its
exposure to the sovereign. The national ratings being an ordinal
assessment of
the relative strength of local banks, improvements in these
ratings would be
driven by a sustained improvement of the bank's financial
profile especially in
terms of efficiency (convergence towards the industry average)
and stability of
its deposits.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Venezuela's propensity or ability to provide timely support to
these banks is
not likely to change given the sovereign's low speculative-grade
ratings. As
such, the SR and SRF have no upgrade potential, particularly as
the sovereign
has a Negative Outlook.
Fitch rates the following:
Banco Nacional de Credito:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; Negative Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B';
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--Viability rating 'b';
--Support rating '5';
--Support floor 'NF';
The following rating is being published in this Rating Action
Commentary:
--Long-term local currency IDR 'B'; Negative Outlook;
In addition, Fitch has affirmed BNC's national ratings as
follows:
--Long Term National Rating at 'BBB(Ven)';
--Sort Term National Rating at 'F3(Ven)'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
