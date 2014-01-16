(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Banco
Santander
Chile's (BSC) upcoming senior unsecured fixed rate notes
'A+(exp)'.
The notes - for an amount of up to CHF300m - will mature on July
31, 2017 and
carry a fixed annual interest rate of 1.00%; the notes will rank
pari-passu with
all of BSC's existing and future senior unsecured debt. The
final rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to the notes is equal to BSC's long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) which are driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of
'a+' and do not
factor in any extraordinary support from its parent, although
BSC remains a
strategically important subsidiary for Santander.
BSC's VR and IDRs reflect its leading market position and strong
franchise
within Chile, whose economy continues to perform well. The
ratings also reflect
the bank's healthy asset quality, adequate - albeit pressured in
the last two
years - profitability, adequate funding and capital, as well as
its independent
management.
BSC's liquidity benefits from a sizeable, historically stable,
and
well-diversified retail deposit base. In addition, BSC has
significantly reduced
refinancing risk and exposure to more price-sensitive
institutional deposits by
growing core deposits and building a liquidity cushion while
maintaining access
to capital markets without any apparent rise in funding costs.
BSC's stand-alone capital is adequate for its rating category
and its liquidity
position is strong, while its exposure to the Santander group is
negligible and
constrained by stringent local regulations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward pressure for BSC's VR and IDRs could arise from
sustained pressure on
profitability stemming from a further rise in loan loss
provisions or from
markedly lower liquidity or capitalization. More specifically,
BSC's VR could be
downgraded if its ROAA consistently remains below 1.3%, its
Fitch Core Capital
to Weighted Assets ratio falls and is maintained below 9%,
together with asset
quality deterioration and/or if the bank reduces its liquidity
cushion
significantly and it remains well below its current levels.
There is limited
upside potential in the near future for BSC's VR.
Fitch currently rates BSC as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a+';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A-';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds 'A+' and national long-term rating
'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-499-33-07
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Fitch Affirms Santander's Latin American Subsidiaries' (May
28, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'(Aug. 10, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.