NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
rate Banco
Santander Chile's (BSC) upcoming senior unsecured fixed-rate
notes (FRNs)
'A+(exp)'.
The notes - for an amount of up to USD500 million - will mature
in 2017 and rank
pari-passu with all of BSC's existing and future senior
unsecured debt. The
final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to BSC's new debt issuance corresponds to
the bank's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'.
BSC's IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'a+' and
does not factor
in any extraordinary support from its parent, although it
remains a
strategically important subsidiary for Santander.
BSC's VR and IDRs reflect its market-leadership position and its
strong
franchise within Chile, whose economy continues to perform well.
The ratings
also reflect the bank's healthy asset quality, adequate
profitability (albeit
pressured in the last two years), adequate funding capital
position and
independent management.
BSC's liquidity benefits from a sizeable, historically stable,
and
well-diversified retail deposit base. In addition, BSC has
significantly reduced
refinancing risk and exposure to more price-sensitive
institutional deposits by
growing core deposits and building a liquidity cushion while
maintaining access
to capital markets without any apparent rise in funding costs.
BSC's stand-alone capital is adequate for its rating category
and its liquidity
position is strong, while its exposure to the Santander group is
negligible and
constrained by stringent local regulations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward pressure for BSC's VR and IDRs could arise from
sustained pressure on
profitability stemming from a further rise in loan loss
provisions or from
markedly lower liquidity or capitalization. More specifically,
BSC's VR could be
downgraded if its return on average assets (ROAA) consistently
remains below
1.3%, its Fitch Core Capital to Weighted Assets ratio falls and
is maintained
below 9%, together with asset quality deterioration and/or if
the bank reduces
its liquidity cushion significantly and it remains well below
its current
levels. There is limited upside potential in the near future for
BSC's VR.
Fitch currently rates BSC as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a+';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A-';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds 'A+' and national long-term rating
'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
