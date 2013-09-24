(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Bangkok Bank
Public Company Limited's (BBL: BBB+/Stable) USD3bn global
medium-term note
(GMTN) programme a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also assigned an expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating to BBL's
proposed
unsecured senior notes to be issued under this GMTN programme.
The notes will be issued through BBL's Hong Kong branch. The
proceeds will be
used for the bank's general corporate purposes. The final rating
on the proposed
notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to the
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured notes are rated at the same level as BBL's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' as they
represent
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
BBL's rating reflects its steady asset quality, earnings and
funding and its
solid domestic franchise. The bank has maintained high capital
and reserve
coverage, which help to counterbalance the risks of its high
corporate loan
concentration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to BBL's Long-Term IDR would have a similar effect on
the GMTN
programme's and the senior unsecured notes' ratings.
Positive rating action for BBL may be considered upon a
sustained improvement in
the domestic operating environment and further strengthening in
the banks'
overall financial profile, absent any increase in risk
tolerance, or increase in
exposure to the sovereign.
A downgrade may result from an increasing risk of significant
deterioration in
the bank's asset quality that leads to an erosion of
profitability or capital.
This could include an increasing risk appetite through rising
loan
concentrations or excessive loan growth in the absence of higher
profitability
and capital.
BBL is Thailand's largest commercial bank by consolidated assets
with an 18%
share of loans and a 19% share of deposits at end-June 2013. It
has a strong
business franchise in large corporates and SMEs and has the
largest
international presence among Thai banks.
