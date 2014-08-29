(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Bangladesh Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'BB-'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also assigned a
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR of 'B' and a Country Ceiling of 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bangladesh's ratings reflect a balance between high, stable real
GDP growth and
strong external balances, and weak structural features
indicating significant
political and banking sector risk. More specifically, the
ratings reflect the
following key rating drivers:
- Bangladesh's real GDP growth at 6.2% over the past five years
is strong
compared with the median 4.0% growth rate for its 'BB' category
peers. Fitch
expects growth to remain around this level - at 6.3% for the
financial year
ending 30 June 2015 (FY15) and FY16. Inflation, however,
averaged 8.1% over the
past five years and was 7.3% over the 12 months ended July 2014.
This is higher
than the 'BB' peer category median of 4.6% and above the central
bank's target
of 6.5% by end-FY15.
- Political tensions and violence that marked the run-up to the
parliamentary
elections in January 2014 had a moderately negative impact on
economic growth,
but did not paralyse the economy. This most recent episode in
Bangladesh's
political history highlights prolonged high political risk
levels. Continued
political polarisation and uncertainty may impact economic
activity through
long-term investment decisions.
- The banking sector is vulnerable to shocks, especially the
state-owned banks,
as both asset quality and governance are weak. The gross
non-performing loans
ratio of the sector increased to 10.5% in 1Q of calendar year
2014 from 8.9% in
4Q13, while the ratio for state-owned banks only was 21.9% in
1Q14. Bangladesh
Bank seems committed to strengthen the poor governance in the
banking sector,
but has indicated it would need more extensive powers. Fitch
expects the
state-owned banks would need additional capital in the medium
term, which would
imply crystallisation of contingent liabilities for the
sovereign.
- Bangladesh's ratings are constrained by a low level of
development. The
country scores poorly on a broad range of governance indicators
and ranks low on
the United Nations' human development indicators, with a GDP per
capita of
USD1,023 in 2013, well below the 'BB' peer category median of
USD4,696.
- Both the general government debt (40% of GDP) and fiscal
deficit (5.0% of GDP)
compare unfavourably with the 'BB' category medians of 35% and
2.7%
respectively. A disappointing government revenue intake has led
to a higher
fiscal deficit of 5.0% of GDP than the targeted 4.6%. The budget
for FY15
targets the fiscal deficit to remain at 5.0% of GDP, suggesting
that no fiscal
consolidation efforts can be expected of this government anytime
soon.
- The IMF Extended Credit Facility programme is on track and the
Bangladesh
authorities have secured four of the program's six tranches so
far and met
several structural benchmarks, including those related to the
implementation of
a new VAT, and establishment of internal controls and compliance
and full
automation of financial reporting in the state-owned banks.
Inclusion of strong
fiscal performance criteria in a potential follow-up programme
could result in
the build-up of a credible fiscal consolidation track record.
- Bangladesh's current account surplus (1.7% in calendar 2013)
and low and
falling net external debt (to -1.3% of GDP in calendar 2014 from
1.6% in 2013)
compare favourably with peers'. The current account is supported
by continued
strong ready-made garment exports and remittances from workers
overseas. On the
one hand, this shows the comparative advantage of Bangladesh's
large unskilled
population. On the other hand, limited diversification implies a
risk in case
the ready-made garment sector or remittances face an external
shock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are well balanced.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Governance reforms that would lead to a strengthened business
environment and,
hence, higher sustainable growth levels.
- Substantial reduction of political risk, for instance through
reduced
polarisation between the main political parties, which would
make future
disruptions of economic activity less likely.
- Substantial strengthening of the balance sheets and governance
in the banking
sector.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Protracted substantial disruption of economic activity as a
result of
materialising political risk.
- Greater than expected deterioration in the banking sector's
asset quality,
prompting substantial government support.
- Deteriorating public finances to such an extent that it would
lead to a
significantly rising government debt to GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Both Bangladesh's ready-made garment exports and remittances
from workers
abroad continue to be strong, supporting the relatively
favourable current
account balance levels compared with peers.
- Continued donor support ensures external debt servicing at low
cost and long
maturities.
