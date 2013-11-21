(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Bank BRISyariah's (BRIS) a National Long Term
Rating of
'AA+(idn)'. BRIS is the third-largest sharia-compliant bank in
Indonesia.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BRIS's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' reflects Fitch's
belief that
BRIS's parent, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI,
AAA(idn)/Stable),
would be highly likely to provide extraordinary support, if
needed because BRIS
is the core subsidiary that BRI is using to expand in sharia
banking in
Indonesia.
BRIS is rated one notch down from its parent to take into
account BRIS's smaller
size relative to other sharia-compliant banks in Indonesia and
small profit
contribution to its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant dilution in ownership by or perceived weakening
of support from
BRI would put pressure on BRIS's National Rating. Fitch expects
BRIS to continue
to be BRI's only core subsidiary to expand its sharia banking
business in
Indonesia.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Secondary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, and
"Rating FI subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com
