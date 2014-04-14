(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank
Centercredit's (BCC)
upcoming series 4 and series 5 senior unsecured local currency
bonds under the
second bond programme an expected long-term rating of 'B(EXP)'
and an expected
National long-term rating of 'BB+(kaz)(EXP)'. The issues'
expected Recovery
Ratings are 'RR4(EXP)'. The bonds' details are as follows:
KZT10bn series 4 bonds with a maturity of three years and a 7.5%
coupon paid
semi-annually
KZT15bn series 5 bonds with a maturity of five years and an 8%
coupon paid
semi-annually
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issues' ratings are aligned with BCC's Long-term local
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and National Long-term rating of
'BB+(kaz)'. BCC's
ratings reflect the significant deterioration of its asset
quality, its moderate
capitalisation, weak profitability and increased reliance on
National Bank of
Kazakhstan (NBK) funding following recent deposit outflows.
However, the ratings
are supported by the bank's reasonable coverage of currently
recognised problem
loans, fairly conservative management and a generally supportive
operating
environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to BCC's Long-term local currency IDR would impact
the issue
ratings. Significant continued deterioration of asset quality
putting more acute
pressure on the bank's capitalisation could result in a
downgrade.
Upside potential for BCC's ratings is currently limited.
However, stabilisation
of asset quality trends and improvements in performance and
capitalisation would
be credit-positive. BCC's ratings could be upgraded by several
notches if its
major shareholder, Korea's Kookmin Bank (KMB, A/Stable; 42%
stake) consolidates
a majority stake in the bank and affirms its strategic
commitment to BCC.
However, Fitch views this scenario as unlikely in the near term.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
