(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) has
assigned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
(BAAC) National
Long- and Short-Term Ratings of 'AAA(tha)' with Stable Outlook
and 'F1+(tha)',
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The National ratings of BAAC reflect Fitch's view of a high
probability that the
state would provide extraordinary support on a timely basis, if
necessary. This
is based on the bank's strong linkages to the government given
its near full
state ownership, legal status as a state policy bank set up
under a specific
law, proven history of financial support and close state
control. The ratings
also reflect BAAC's unique role in providing support to
government policies
relating to the agricultural sector and rural development.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the
government's
propensity to support the bank is unlikely to change in the
medium term.
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has a 99.8% stake in BAAC. The
bank is under
direct supervision of MOF and the bank's board of directors is
appointed by the
cabinet. BAAC's operations are also supervised by the Bank of
Thailand, which
provides advice to the MOF. There is a strong history of past
state financial
support, such as via capital injections (every year since 1992)
and debt
guarantees. Fitch expects state support to continue, given
BAAC's key policy
role and the importance of Thailand's rural constituency.
BAAC's performance has been steady, with a reasonable average
return on assets
(ROA) of 0.9% over the past five years, partly supported by
compensation for
supporting various government projects. BAAC's non-performing
loan (NPL) ratio
was moderate at 4.2% at end-FYE14 (end-March 2014). However,
Fitch believes this
could be due largely to a more lenient NPL classification
compared with Thai
commercial banks. BAAC's legal status as a state policy bank
mitigates funding
and liquidity risks, and there is a public perception of a
strong linkage
between the BAAC and the state. The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio
of 12.4% (based
on Basel I) at end-FYE14 (ended-March 2014) may be subject to
change given its
policy function, but reflects the history of consistent capital
support from the
MOF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The National ratings are unlikely to be affected by any change
in Thailand's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), because the sovereign would still
have the lowest
default risk within the country. Any perceived weakening in the
sovereign's
propensity to support BAAC, for example through a legal
amendment or an
ownership change, may result in a downgrade of its National
ratings. However,
Fitch believes this would be unlikely in the medium term in
light of the bank's
policy roles.
BAAC's other rating is not affected by the rating action:
Support Rating: '2'
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria',
dated 31 January
2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
