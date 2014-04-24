(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to PT Bank ICBC Indonesia's (AAA(ind)/Stable) proposed
medium-term notes (MTNs) as follows:
- MTN with maturity of up to three years assigned National Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(idn)'; and
- MTN with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bond issue will be up to IDR500bn in size and the proceeds will be used to
support the company's business growth. This is Bank ICBC Indonesia's first MTN
issue.
'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The MTNs are rated at the same level as Bank ICBC Indonesia's National Long-Term
and Short-Term Ratings as they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior
unsecured obligations of the company and rank equally with all other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
Bank ICBC Indonesia's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of strong support and
commitment from its majority shareholder, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Limited (ICBC Ltd; A/Stable), if needed. These ratings also take into
account Bank ICBC Indonesia's strategic role in supporting ICBC Ltd's business
expansion, particularly in south-east Asia. In Fitch's view, Indonesia is one of
the important markets for ICBC Ltd's business growth in Asia. The expectation of
support is reinforced by ICBC Ltd's 98.61% ownership in Bank ICBC Indonesia,
name association and appointment of an ICBC Ltd executive as Bank ICBC
Indonesia's president commissioner.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in Bank ICBC Indonesia's National Ratings would affect these issue
ratings. Any perceived weakening of support from or significant dilution in
ownership by ICBC Ltd would put pressure on Bank ICBC Indonesia's National
Ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future,
given Bank ICBC Indonesia's strategic importance to ICBC Ltd in expanding
business in Indonesia. There is no rating upside as these ratings are at the top
of the scale.