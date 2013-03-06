(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'A' to Bank of
America Corporation's (BAC) issuance from its Secured Asset
Finance Company B.V.
of $100,000,000 series 2013-3 secured notes due 2016. Repayment
of these notes
is unconditionally guaranteed by BAC.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
Secured Asset Finance Company B.V. is unconditionally guaranteed
by BAC and
therefore the debt level rating of 'A' would change in
conjunction with any
changes to BAC's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). BAC's IDRs were
affirmed on Oct.
10, 2012 with a Stable Outlook as part of Fitch's Global Trading
and Universal
Bank (GTUB) periodic review. BAC's IDRs are underpinned by the
prospect of U.S.
government support in the event of need. BAC's IDRs could be
negatively
pressured if Fitch's view of support changes. Please see 'Fitch
Affirms Bank of
America's Ratings at 'A/F1'; Rating Outlook is Stable' dated
Oct. 10, 2012 for
additional details.
The rating on the notes is based entirely on the ratings of BAC.
Fitch has given
no consideration to any collateral provided, as Fitch has not
evaluated, nor
does it expect to review, the collateral policy or collateral
assets backing the
notes. Because BAC has fully and unconditionally guaranteed the
due and punctual
payment of all obligations of Secured Asset Finance Company
B.V., it is Fitch's
view that the notes rank pari passu with senior, unsecured
obligations of BAC.
Fitch acknowledges that the issuance is backed by collateral,
but given that the
collateral for the issuance can be substituted at any time
according to the
terms of the issuance, Fitch does not believe that the rating
benefits from any
uplift from the underlying collateral and equalizes the rating
with BAC's senior
unsecured debt rating due to the guarantee.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and IDRs:
The rating of this issuance is sensitive to any changes in the
IDR of BAC.
Ratings will move up or down in tandem with BAC's senior
unsecured debt ratings.
Support Ratings and Support Floor Ratings:
Not applicable
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other
Hybrid
Securities:
Not applicable
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
Not applicable
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
Not applicable
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Secured Asset Finance Company B.V.
--Senior debt at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Risk Radar' (Jan. 16, 2013);
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012);
--'U.S. Banks: Mortgage Representations and Warranties (Banks
Increase Reserves;
Uncertainty Remains)' (Aug. 20, 2012)
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012);
--'Basel III: Return and Deleveraging Pressures' (May 17, 2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 05,
2012).
