MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based Bank
of Barodaâ€™s (BOB; BBB-/Stable) USD750m senior unsecured notes
due July 2019 a
final rating of â€˜BBB-â€™. This follows the completion of the
securities issue, as
well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information
previously
received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating
assigned on 6
January 2014.
The notes, issued by BOBâ€™s London branch, have been priced at
325bp above
comparable US Treasurys and carry a maturity of 5.5 years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitchâ€™s
criteria.
For more details on BOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Takes Rating
Action on Indian Banks", dated 23 September 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in BOBâ€™s IDR will have an impact on the securitiesâ€™
rating.
BOBâ€™s other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR 'F3'
- Viability Rating 'bb+'
- Support Rating '2'
- Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'
- USD 3bn MTN Programme â€˜BBB-â€™
- USD 500mn Senior Unsecured Notes under the MTN programme
â€˜BBB-â€™
- USD 350mn Senior Unsecured Notes under the MTN programme
â€˜BBB-â€™
- USD 300mn Upper tier 2 Notes â€˜B+â€™
