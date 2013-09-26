BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Bank of Ceylon's (BOC; BB-/Stable) proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR8bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(lka)'. The debentures have tenors of up to 10 years with fixed and floating coupons. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents, which conform to information previously received. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 12 September 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debentures are rated one notch below BOC's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(lka)' to reflect their gone-concern loss-absorption quality in the event of a liquidation, in line with Fitch's criteria for rating such securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the Long-Term Ratings. Any change in Sri Lanka's rating or the perception of state support to BOC could result in a change in BOC's National Long-Term Ratings.
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.