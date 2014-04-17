(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
Bank of China
(Eluosi) (BOC (Eluosi)) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions
is at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BOC (Eluosi)'s ratings are driven by a high probability of
support, if needed,
from the bank's parent, Bank of China (BOC, A/Stable). This
reflects the full
ownership by and high level of integration with BOC, common
branding and the low
cost of potential support considering the bank's small size
relative to the
parent.
Fitch classifies BOC (Eluosi) as a 'strategically important'
subsidiary for BOC
due to the strong operational and risk management integration,
solid track
record of support (including equity injections and a long-term
subordinated
loan) and high reputational risks for the parent in case of the
subsidiary's
default. However, the ratings also capture the bank's limited
impact on the
group's performance (comprising less than 0.1% of consolidated
assets) and the
subsidiary's limited franchise.
The Negative Outlook on BOC (Eluosi)'s IDRs reflects the
likelihood of a
downgrade of Russia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB+' given the
Negative Outlook on
Russia's sovereign ratings. Russia's Country Ceiling captures
transfer and
convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support from
the foreign
parent of the bank can be factored into the Long-term foreign
currency IDR. The
bank's Long-term local currency IDR also takes into account
Russian country
risks.
Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to BOC (Eluosi) due to
its rather
narrow franchise, significant reliance on parent funding and
high level of
management and operational integration with the parent bank.
The bank's balance sheet is fairly small (RUB13.4bn at
end-2013), of which about
two-third comprises liquid assets, while the loan book
(dominated by lower-risk,
large Russian companies from the energy, forestry and mining
sectors) accounts
for a low 11% of total assets. The bank's funding is mainly
represented by
customer accounts, which make up a high 80% of total
liabilities. The bank's
capitalisation is strong with the regulatory N1 ratio at a
healthy 38.5% as of 1
April 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BOC (Eluosi)'s IDRs could be downgraded if the Russian Country
Ceiling and
sovereign ratings are downgraded. The ratings could also be
downgraded if (i)
the parent bank is downgraded by two notches or more; (ii) the
parent bank sells
its Russian subsidiary to a financially weaker owner; or (iii)
Fitch changes its
view of the willingness of the parent to support its subsidiary.
However, Fitch
does not currently expect any of these scenarios to materialise.
An upgrade of BOC (Eluosi)'s ratings would be contingent on an
upgrade of the
Russian Country Ceiling. A revision of the sovereign Outlook to
Stable would
result in a similar action on the bank's ratings.
The Stable Outlook on the bank's National Rating reflects
Fitch's view that the
bank's creditworthiness relative to other Russian issuers is
unlikely to change
significantly as a result of the potential sovereign downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at ' F2'
Long-term local currency IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating assigned at '2'
