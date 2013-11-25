(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BEIJING/HONG KONG, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A(EXP)' to Bank of China Group Investment's (BOCGI) HKD10 bn medium-term note (MTN) programme established via its wholly owned special purpose vehicle, AMIPEACE. Fitch has also assigned an 'A(EXP)' rating to the proposed note issue under the programme. Final ratings will be assigned subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to that already received by Fitch. Notes issued under the MTN programme may be in multiple currencies and will constitute direct, senior and unconditional obligations of AMIPEACE. Proceeds raised through the programme will be used for BOCGI's general corporate purposes. The programme is a step towards diversifying BOCGI's funding, which currently is dominated by internal borrowing from its parent. BOCGI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of China (BOC; A/Stable), and is the primary direct investment and investment management arm of BOC. All sums of interest and principal payable on notes issued under the MTN programme are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BOC's Macau Branch. The guarantor is deemed as principal debtor and not a merely a surety, according to the Deed of Guarantee. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme rating is equivalent to BOC's IDR, which in turn is driven by extremely high expectations of state support, if required. The rating is based on an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by BOC through its Macau Branch. BOC, in turn, will fulfil all obligations should the branch be unable to do so. RATING SENSITIVITIES The programme rating is backed by the guarantee provided by BOC's Macau Branch to ensure repayment of the notes. A change in BOC's IDR would also result in a similar change in the programme's ratings. In turn, BOC's IDR would be affected by any changes in the ability or willingness of the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable) to support BOC. Any events that render enforcement of the deed of guarantee as vulnerable would trigger a review and could lead to a change in the programme's rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chunling Wen Associate Director +8610-8517-2105 Tertiary Analyst Charlene Chu Senior Director +8610-8517-2112 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: Fitch Core Capital: The Primary Measure of Bank Capitalization Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.