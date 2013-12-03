(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term Rating of 'A' to Bank of China Group Investment's (BOCGI) USD600m 2% Guaranteed Notes Due 2016. The notes will be issued on 6 December 2013 by BOCGI's wholly owned special purpose vehicle Amipeace Limited under its recently established medium-term note (MTN) programme. BOCGI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of China (BOC; A/Stable), and is the primary direct investment and investment management arm of BOC.

The final rating is in line with the 'A(EXP)' rating Fitch assigned to the proposed note issue on 25 November 2013, and follows receipt of final documentation conforming to that already received by Fitch. All sums of interest and principal payable on notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BOC's Macau Branch.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The issue rating is equivalent to BOC's IDR, which in turn is driven by extremely high expectations of state support, if required. The rating is based on an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by BOC through its Macau Branch. BOC, in turn, will fulfil all obligations should the branch be unable to do so.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue rating is backed by a guarantee provided by BOC's Macau Branch to ensure repayment of the notes. A change in BOC's IDR would also result in a similar change in the issue rating. In turn, BOC's IDR would be affected by any changes in the ability or willingness of the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable) to support BOC. Any events that render enforcement of the deed of guarantee as vulnerable would trigger a review and could lead to a change in the issue rating.