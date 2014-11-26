(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned final
Long-Term Ratings of 'A' to Bank of China Group Investment's
(BOCGI) USD300m
2.375% guaranteed notes due 2017 and USD300m 3.125% guaranteed
notes due 2019.
BOCGI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of China Ltd. (BOC;
A/Stable), and is
the primary direct investment and investment management arm of
BOC.
The notes are issued by BOCGI's wholly owned special purpose
vehicle Amipeace
Limited under its HKD10bn medium-term note (MTN) programme,
which was assigned
an 'A' rating by Fitch on 3 December 2013. All sums of interest
and principal
payable on notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by BOC's Macau
Branch.
The final ratings are in line with the 'A(EXP)' rating Fitch
assigned to the
proposed note issue on 19 November 2014, and follow receipt of
final
documentation conforming to that already received by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings are equivalent to BOC's IDR, which in turn is
driven by
extremely high expectations of state support, if required. The
rating is based
on an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by BOC
through its Macau
Branch. BOC, in turn, will fulfil all obligations should the
branch be unable to
do so.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue ratings are backed by the guarantee provided by BOC's
Macau Branch to
ensure repayment of the notes. A change in BOC's IDR would
result in a similar
change in the issue rating. In turn, BOC's IDR would be affected
by any changes
in the ability or willingness of the Chinese sovereign
(A+/Stable) to support
BOC. Any events that render enforcement of the deed of guarantee
as vulnerable
would trigger a review and could lead to a change in the issue
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+8610-8517-2135
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
