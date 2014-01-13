(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
China Limited
(BOC) Hong Kong Branch's proposed US dollar senior notes issue a
Long-Term
Rating of 'A(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to the information already received.
The notes will be issued under BOC's MTN programme, which was
rated by Fitch on
9 December 2013, and represent direct, unconditional, unsecured,
and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The proceeds from the
notes will be used
for the Hong Kong Branch's general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes represent senior obligations of BOC, and are rated in
line with BOC's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The bank's IDRs
are in turn based
on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from
the Chinese
government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated
to changes in
the IDRs of the bank, which in turn will reflect any shift in
the perceived
willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC in a
full and timely
manner.
