(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
has assigned
Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited (BOCT) a National
Long-Term Rating
of 'AAA(tha)', with a Stable Outlook. The National Short-Term
Rating is assigned
at 'F1+(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BOCT's rating is based on Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of
institutional support from its parent, Bank of China Limited
(BOC; A/Stable).
Fitch considers BOCT to be a strategically important subsidiary
of the BOC group
due to its role in supporting BOC's franchise in southeast Asia,
high levels of
operational integration between the two, financial support from
BOC in the past
and BOC's near-full ownership of BOCT. BOCT shares the same
branding with its
parent and any material negative development at the bank, such
as a default,
would lead to reputational risk for the BOC group.
BOC transferred the entire business of its Bangkok branch to the
newly set up
BOCT in August 2014. BOCT's portfolio is concentrated in the
corporate sector,
focusing on loans and trade finance, particularly between
Thailand and China.
BOCT is still relatively small in Thailand with market share of
loans and
deposits at around 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.
The Outlook is Stable, as Fitch does not expect any material
change to the
group's propensity to support BOCT in the near future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the ratings are based on institutional support, they could be
impacted by any
changes in its parent's ratings.
Any changes in the BOC group's propensity to support BOCT could
also lead to
rating action. For example, any signs of a reduced importance of
BOCT to the
group, such as via a reduction in the group's shareholding or a
reversal of
integration measures, could lead to a downgrade. However, Fitch
does not expect
such changes to occur in the short to medium term.
There is no upside to the ratings as they are already at the
highest level on
the National Ratings scale.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analysts
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+ 65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Criteria",
dated 31 January
2014; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10
August 2012; and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.Related Research
