(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned Bank
of China Ltd. (BOC) Taipei Branch's Chinese yuan
(CNY)-denominated senior
unsecured notes a Long-Term Rating of 'A' and a National
Long-Term rating of
'AA+(twn) ' . The issue size is expected to be no less than
CNY2bn and will be
issued on 5 September 2014 in three tranches, with a two-year
maturity,
five-year maturity and seven-year maturity.
The notes will be issued by BOC Taipei Branch to Taiwanese-based
investors under
its USD10bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme, which was
rated 'A'/'F1' by
Fitch on 9 December 2013. The proceeds from the notes will be
used to establish
BOC Taipei branch's offshore CNY business and strengthen its CNY
funding base.
The final rating is assigned following the receipt of the final
documents
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A', which corresponds to its National Long-Term
rating of
'AA+(twn)' . The bank's IDR is underpinned by the agency's
expectations of an
extremely high probability of support, in the event of stress,
from the Chinese
government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated
to changes in
BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the
perceived willingness or
ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and
timely manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2135
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014, and " National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
