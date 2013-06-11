(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Bank of
New York Mellon's Corporation's (BK) $500 million series D
non-cumulative
perpetual preferred stock. Proceeds from the issuance are for
general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The rating for BK's series D are notched from BK's Viability
Rating (VR) of
'AA-', which was affirmed on Feb. 28, 2013 (see press release
'Fitch Affirms
U.S. Trust and Processing Bank Ratings Following Industry Peer
Review'). The
ratings for the series D reflect application of Fitch's criteria
for bank hybrid
capital instruments and incorporate three notches for
non-performance and two
notches for loss severity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The rating for BK's series D preferred is highly sensitive to
BK's VR. To the
extent BK's VR were to change, the rating on the series D would
also change.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
--Preferred stock 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012;
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities', Dec. 5, 2012;
--'U.S. Trust and Processing Banks - In Custody Banks We Trust',
March 21, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
U.S. Trust & Processing Banks - In Custody Banks We Trust
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.