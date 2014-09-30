(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned PT
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) TBK's (BRI) IDR2trn medium-term
notes (MTN) with
a maturity of up to 36 months a National Long-Term rating of
'AAA(idn)' and a
National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The proceeds from the
proposed issue
will be used to support the company's business growth.
'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The MTNs are rated the same level as BRI's National Long-Term
rating of
'AAA(idn)' as they are direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company.
BRI's National Ratings reflect likely continuing state support
in times of need.
This is based on the government's majority ownership, BRI's
systemic importance
in the Indonesian economy and its policy role. BRI is the
second-largest bank in
Indonesia, accounting for 12.4% of system assets at end-June
2014.
Fitch expects the bank's profitability to remain strong and
provide sufficient
buffer against challenging operating conditions. BRI's strong
profitability will
continue to be underpinned by its business model, which focuses
on high-yield
micro businesses. Its asset quality remains manageable despite
its high loan
growth. BRI's capital position has gradually improved in the
last two years,
with its Fitch core capital ratio at 19%, supported by strong
internal capital
generation despite rapid loan growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in BRI's National Long-Term and Short-Term ratings
would affect the
issue ratings.
A change in the government's willingness to provide
extraordinary support would
affect BRI's National Ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
