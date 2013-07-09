(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank Rossiysky Capital's (BRC) upcoming RUB5bn BO-01 Series domestic bond issue an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'B+(EXP)' and a National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)(EXP)'. The bond's expected Recovery Rating is 'RR4(EXP)' The bonds have a maturity of three years, a semi-annual coupon and a one-year put option.

BRC has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Long-term local currency IDR of 'B+' with Stable Outlook, a National Rating of 'A-(rus)' with Stable Outlook, a Viability Rating of 'b-' and a Support Rating of '4' .

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The issue ratings correspond to BRC's Long-term local currency IDR of 'B+' which reflects the limited probability of support that BRC may receive if needed from the State Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), which directly owns a 99.9% stake in the bank, and/or other government bodies. In Fitch's view, the DIA and/or other government bodies would be likely to provide liquidity or moderate capital support to BRC, if needed, as long as the bank is state owned.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any changes to BRC's Long-term local currency IDR would impact the issue ratings. BRC's Long-term foreign and local currency IDR and Support Rating could be downgraded if the bank sold to a weak new owner, or if there is greater clarity about DIA's intention to sell the bank in the near term. The ratings could also be downgraded if required external support is not made available in a timely manner. Upside potential for BRC's Long-term local currency IDR is limited in the near term.