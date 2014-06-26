(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned ratings to
PT Bank Sulut's (Bank Sulut; A(idn)/Stable) proposed senior bond
and
subordinated debt as follows:
- Senior bond with maturity of five years assigned a National
Long-Term Rating
of 'A(idn)'; and
- Subordinated debt with maturity of seven years assigned a
National Long-Term
Rating of 'BBB-(idn)'
The senior bond will be up to IDR750bn in size while the
subordinated debt will
be IDR250bn in size. Bank Sulut intends to use the proceeds to
support its
business growth.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments in a higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed senior bonds are rated at the same level as Bank
Sulut's National
Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct, unsubordinated and
senior unsecured
obligations of the company and rank equally with all other
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
The proposed subordinated debt is rated three notches below Bank
Sulut's anchor
rating, which is based on its stand-alone credit profile and
does not factor in
possible government support. The notching comprises one notch
for loss severity
(reflecting the equity conversion and write-down features) and
two notches for
non-performance risk (reflecting their subordinated status and
coupon and/or
principal deferral risk). The notes will represent direct,
subordinated and
unsecured obligations of the bank and rank equally with all its
other unsecured
and subordinated obligations.
Bank Sulut's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the regional
government has the
propensity to provide extraordinary support to the bank, if
needed, given its
majority of ownership in the bank. The ratings also take into
account potential,
but limited, support from the central government given Bank
Sulut's important
role in supporting development in the regional economies in
Sulawesi Utara and
also the bank's role as a treasurer for the Sulawesi Utara and
Gorontalo
provincial governments, and as the main lender to both
provinces' civil
servants.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in Bank Sulut's National Long-Term Rating would
result in changes to
the issue ratings.
Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the
central government's
ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary financial
support to Bank
Sulut. However, Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in
the near to
medium term. Deterioration in the bank's standalone financial
profiles is
unlikely to impact its National Ratings, given the regional
government's
majority ownership in Bank Sulut and potential support to the
bank.
Upside potential for the bank's National Ratings may arise if
the bank can
successfully close the gap with its larger Indonesian peers in
terms of the size
of operations and assets, while maintaining a sound asset
quality record, high
core capitalisation and healthy profitability with a
predominantly low-cost
funding base. An upgrade of the Indonesian sovereign rating may
also potentially
impact the bank's ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
