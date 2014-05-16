(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays Plc's (A/Stable/F1/
a) potential upcoming issue of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible
securities (CCS) an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'. The securities are expected
to be issued as part of the bank's exchange offer for certain legacy hybrid tier
1 instruments announced yesterday.
The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of final documentation
conforming to information already received and the exchange offer being
completed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CCS are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully discretionary
interest payments and are subject to conversion into Barclays plc ordinary
shares on breach of a consolidated 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio,
which is calculated on a 'fully loaded' basis.
The rating of the securities, under Fitch's 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' criteria, is five notches below Barclays
plc's 'a' Viability Rating (VR), in line with Fitch's criteria for assigning
ratings to hybrid instruments. The securities are notched twice for loss
severity to reflect the conversion into common shares on a breach of the 7%
fully loaded CET1 ratio trigger, and three times for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most easily activated
form of loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the issuer will be
subject to restrictions on interest payments if it has insufficient
distributable items, if it is insolvent or if it fails to meet the combined
buffer capital requirements that will be gradually introduced from 2016. At
end-March 2014, Barclays reported a 9.6% fully loaded CET1 ratio and the bank is
targeting a ratio above 11% by 2016.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities, which reflects their
full coupon flexibility, their ability to be converted into common equity well
before the bank would become non-viable, their permanent nature and their
subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched down from Barclays plc's VR, their rating is
primarily sensitive to any change to the VR, which itself is currently in line
with Barclays Bank plc's VR, as per our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies' criteria. Double leverage at the holding company could result in its
VR being rated below Barclays Bank's VR, and hence a downgrade of the
securities.
The securities' ratings are also sensitive to changes in their notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in Barclays plc's VR. This may
reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.