(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays
plc's (A/Stable/a)
potential issue of USD-denominated fixed rate subordinated notes
a 'A-(EXP)'
expected rating.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final
documentation conforming
to information already received and the exchange offer being
completed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subordinated and will qualify as Tier 2 regulatory
capital. They
are rated one notch below Barclays plc's 'a' Viability Rating
(VR), in line with
Fitch's criteria for 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities' criteria.
The notching reflects loss severity in the case of a
non-performance of the
notes, which do not have any coupon deferral features. The terms
of the notes
include a reference to noteholders consenting to be bound by any
UK bail-in
power. We have not applied notching for the relative
non-performance risk of the
notes relative to the risks captured by the issuer's VR as we
expect the
non-performance risk of the notes to be closely related to the
factors that
drive Barclays plc's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched down from Barclays plc's VR, their
rating is
primarily sensitive to any change to the VR, which itself is
currently in line
with Barclays Bank plc's VR, as per our 'Rating FI Subsidiaries
and Holding
Companies' criteria. Double leverage at the holding company
could result in its
VR being rated below Barclays Bank's VR, and hence a downgrade
of the
securities.
The securities' ratings are also sensitive to changes in their
notching, which
could arise if we changed our assessment of the probable loss
severity of the
notes or of the probability of their non-performance relative to
the risk
captured in Barclays plc's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alan Milne
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 and Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria, dated 31 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
