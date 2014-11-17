(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT, SUBORDNIATED
DEBT
The 'AAA' Long-term ratings on the senior and subordinated
promissory notes
reflect the grandfathered guarantee by the Free State of
Bavaria, one of the
most populous and wealthy states in Germany. The ratings are
sensitive to
changes in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the State,
which is
underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system
linking its
creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable).
Fitch believes that the protection provided by the grandfathered
guarantee is
similar between senior and subordinated debt instruments because
the statutory
guarantor's liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) does not
differentiate the
seniority among liabilities. New regulatory and EU state aid
frameworks do not
constrain the level of support for grandfathered debt, in
Fitch's view.
The ratings of the promissory notes reflect Fitch's opinion
solely on the
non-performance risk of BayernLB and ultimately its guarantor,
the Free State of
Bavaria, with respect to its obligations to pay on these notes
to whoever is the
rightful holder of these notes. The ratings of these notes are
in isolation
from, and do not reflect any analysis as to, ownership of the
notes in
particular with regard to any assignment or other risks arising
in relation to
any party as a result of a transfer (whether complete or
inaccurate) of these
notes from one holder of the notes to another. Promissory notes
are typically
transferred by way of written assignment/endorsement either as a
whole or in
part. It is common practice to provide information of a transfer
to the issuer.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bayern LB:
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior debt:
Promissory note (Remu Electricity Trust No. 7) assigned 'AAA'
Promissory note (Remu Electricity Trust No. 6) assigned 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt:
Promissory note A (Remu Electricity trust no. 2) assigned 'AAA'
Promissory note A (Remu Electricity trust no. 3) assigned 'AAA'
Promissory note B (Remu Electricity trust no. 3) assigned 'AAA'
Promissory note B (Remu Electricity trust no. 2) assigned 'AAA'
Promissory note C (Remu Electricity trust no. 2) assigned 'AAA'
Promissory note C (Remu Electricity trust no. 3) assigned 'AAA'
Promissory note D (Remu Electricity trust no. 2) assigned 'AAA'
Promissory note D (Remu Electricity trust no. 3) assigned 'AAA'
