(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bayerische Landesbank's (BayernLB) two senior debt guaranteed promissory notes and eight subordinated guaranteed promissory notes 'AAA' Long-term ratings. The notes are issued under US/New York Law through Bayerische Landesbank New York Branch. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT, SUBORDNIATED DEBT The 'AAA' Long-term ratings on the senior and subordinated promissory notes reflect the grandfathered guarantee by the Free State of Bavaria, one of the most populous and wealthy states in Germany. The ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the State, which is underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system linking its creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable). Fitch believes that the protection provided by the grandfathered guarantee is similar between senior and subordinated debt instruments because the statutory guarantor's liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) does not differentiate the seniority among liabilities. New regulatory and EU state aid frameworks do not constrain the level of support for grandfathered debt, in Fitch's view. The ratings of the promissory notes reflect Fitch's opinion solely on the non-performance risk of BayernLB and ultimately its guarantor, the Free State of Bavaria, with respect to its obligations to pay on these notes to whoever is the rightful holder of these notes. The ratings of these notes are in isolation from, and do not reflect any analysis as to, ownership of the notes in particular with regard to any assignment or other risks arising in relation to any party as a result of a transfer (whether complete or inaccurate) of these notes from one holder of the notes to another. Promissory notes are typically transferred by way of written assignment/endorsement either as a whole or in part. It is common practice to provide information of a transfer to the issuer. The rating actions are as follows: Bayern LB: State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior debt: Promissory note (Remu Electricity Trust No. 7) assigned 'AAA' Promissory note (Remu Electricity Trust No. 6) assigned 'AAA' State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: Promissory note A (Remu Electricity trust no. 2) assigned 'AAA' Promissory note A (Remu Electricity trust no. 3) assigned 'AAA' Promissory note B (Remu Electricity trust no. 3) assigned 'AAA' Promissory note B (Remu Electricity trust no. 2) assigned 'AAA' Promissory note C (Remu Electricity trust no. 2) assigned 'AAA' Promissory note C (Remu Electricity trust no. 3) assigned 'AAA' Promissory note D (Remu Electricity trust no. 2) assigned 'AAA' Promissory note D (Remu Electricity trust no. 3) assigned 'AAA' Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Schneider Director +49 69 768 076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.